Simba Moment at Calgary Zoo as Mother Gorilla Shows Her Kid to Visitors

At the Calgary Zoo, Canada, it was a sight to behold for visitors, who saw a mother gorilla showering kisses on her adorable baby. An Instagram reel of this heart-melting moment was shared by ViralHog. In the video, the mother gorilla was first cuddling her baby. Next, she lifted him so that viewers could see him.

Impressed, a lady said, “Thank you for showing us.” It was followed by another heartwarming moment as the mother gorilla kissed her baby several times. Children standing outside the glass compartment were watching this poignant sight with a lot of interest. The Instagram reel was captioned, “Proud mama shows off her baby at the Calgary Zoo.”



Viewers were mesmerised but were also sad over the fact that these animals are kept in zoos. A user wrote that animals should be left in the wild. Another user replied that wild animals are safer in zoos. They would be harmed by poachers if they lived in the wild. Zoos have breeding programs and are committed to research and conservation. Without zoos, animals like California condors, Red wolves, Oryx, Hellbenders, and Okapi would go extinct.

A user commented that animals are way more precious than human beings. Some also commented that this wonderful sight made their day. This reel has garnered more than 1 Lakh views. More than 18,000 people have liked the reel.



A similar video of another mother-son duo went viral last year. A mother was facing difficulties bathing her son but she didn’t give up. The video was captioned, “This is the way mothers teach their kids that no one else can take a bath for you…”

This is the way mother teaches their kid that no one else can take a bath for you… pic.twitter.com/bMko4N4hXk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 27, 2021



The video garnered more than 38,000 views.

