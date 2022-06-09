Simon Cowell Stunned After Meeting Deepfake Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent

In a surprising turn of events, Simon Cowell, who is currently appearing as a judge on America’s Got Talent along with Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, was confronted by a deepfake version of himself. The 62-year-old veteran judge of reality shows was too stunned to speak as he saw his uncanny version performing the song You’re The Inspiration. In a recent episode of the reality show, two men from Australia and Belgium took to the stage to introduce their company Metaphysic, which according to them, uses “artificial intelligence to create hyperreal content.” To showcase what their company actually does, the founders of the company brought out former contestant and singer Daniel Emmett.

However, the collaboration between Emmett and Metaphysic was not something the judges would have expected, especially Cowell. The crew brought out a mysterious mega camera before Daniel's performance began. The camera did its magic as Emmett began his performance and the result was displayed on a larger screen behind him.

The audience and the judges saw Cowell’s deepfake version serenading and the English television personality was too shocked to comprehend what unfolded before his eyes.

He told Emmett, “Whoever said there's no such a thing as a perfect contestant, a great singer who looks incredible, we just found him.” He added: “I know it's strange… but I love you, Daniel.”

Cowell shared his pictures on Twitter, where the executive producer could be seen peeking through his hands too scared to see Emmett’s performance.

In another tweet, he wrote, “This is one of the funniest (and worst) auditions I’ve ever seen on America’s Got Talent.”

Reacting to the tweet a user commented, “This was hilarious and amazing.” While another user commented, “I thought it was so fantastically well done.”

What are your thoughts on this recent performance on the reality show?

