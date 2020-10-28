Simon Doull Just Schooled an Upset Dhoni Fan Who Asked IPL Commentator Not to Criticise CSK Captain

Former Kiwi cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull, who is currently commentating in the IPL 2020, has been asked by a loyal Dhoni fan to not criticise Thala.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has, over the years, brought Indian cricket to great heights. In his career spanning over 15 years, Dhoni won several laurels for the country and is regarded as one of the finest captains India has ever produced in Tests and ODIs. His stint in the T20 format has been equally praiseworthy, leading the winning side in the inaugural World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni has also represented the highly successful franchise Chennai Super Kings, lifting the trophy thrice since the inception of IPL.

But 2020, especially the ongoing IPL season in UAE has been a forgetful year both for the captain and his squad who have been knocked out of the playoffs' race owing to their 8 defeats in 12 games.

While CSK has been slammed for their poor performances, Dhoni's subpar display with the bat hasn't won him praises either. However, some loyal fans have stuck by Dhoni and one of them has explicitly reached out to the former New Zealand cricketer and current IPL commentator Simon Doull instructing him to "mind" his own business and abstain from criticising the CSK captain.

Taking to Twitter, Doull shared a screenshot of the fan message wherein the latter wrote:

"Dear Simon, please stop commenting on MS Dhoni! Hope you mind your own job. You have not done anything extra ordinary to criticize the great man! With all due respect please abstain from such habits!"

Replying to the message on Twitter, Doull called it "bizarre" and wrote: "Really sorry Pratik but in case you don’t understand the job of a commentator, it is to comment on the game and people playing it. Have a great day mate. #bizzare"

Really sorry Pratik but in case you don’t understand the job of a commentator, it is to comment on the game and people playing it. Have a great day mate. #bizzare pic.twitter.com/j7S8wCw6sv — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) October 27, 2020

Doull's response soon went viral on social media and cricket fans including those from India supported the commentator for doing an unbiased job.

Technically speaking, he can't comment on your commentary as he has neither Runs/Wickets or done any Commentary.There are some commentators that are not good, but then same goes in any other profession. — Darshak Patel (@PatelDaku) October 27, 2020

Dear Simon am a big csk and Dhoni's fan and I love your commentary no one can restrict you from talking about any player, cheers from a true csk fan, that might be from someone who wanted to spoil Dhoni's name!! — CAAspirant (@CAAspirant3) October 27, 2020

I want to thank you on behalf of all the true Indian cricket fans. You are putting the right perspective before us unlike most of the Indian commentators. They knew the repercussions. Most of them knew what happened with Harsha few years back when he was right. Not their fault. — Vishal (@whovishalsingh) October 27, 2020

Not all Dhoni fans are idiots and here's one.. Thanks for sharing and btw, you are doing a great job as a commentator Douly.. Just love your presence in IPL 😇 — Jameshubert  (@ImJames_) October 27, 2020

You are doing your job with dignity and you are one of the most respected commentator Simon Doull you are absolutely spot on in analysis & commentary we love your work always I m also a Ms Dhoni fan still I do constructive criticisms when required no one is above the game — Jatiprasad Barala (@iamjati) October 27, 2020

Dhoni has scored 199 runs for CSK in 12 matches in IPL 2020 with a strike rate of 118.