Simon Doull Just Schooled an Upset Dhoni Fan Who Asked IPL Commentator Not to Criticise CSK Captain

'Dear Simon, please stop commenting on MS Dhoni! Hope you mind your own job. You have not done anything extra ordinary to criticize the great man! With all due respect please abstain from such habits!' read the message sent to IPL commentator Simon Doull.

Buzz Staff

Former Kiwi cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull, who is currently commentating in the IPL 2020, has been asked by a loyal Dhoni fan to not criticise Thala.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has, over the years, brought Indian cricket to great heights. In his career spanning over 15 years, Dhoni won several laurels for the country and is regarded as one of the finest captains India has ever produced in Tests and ODIs. His stint in the T20 format has been equally praiseworthy, leading the winning side in the inaugural World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni has also represented the highly successful franchise Chennai Super Kings, lifting the trophy thrice since the inception of IPL.

But 2020, especially the ongoing IPL season in UAE has been a forgetful year both for the captain and his squad who have been knocked out of the playoffs' race owing to their 8 defeats in 12 games.

While CSK has been slammed for their poor performances, Dhoni's subpar display with the bat hasn't won him praises either. However, some loyal fans have stuck by Dhoni and one of them has explicitly reached out to the former New Zealand cricketer and current IPL commentator Simon Doull instructing him to "mind" his own business and abstain from criticising the CSK captain.

Taking to Twitter, Doull shared a screenshot of the fan message wherein the latter wrote:

"Dear Simon, please stop commenting on MS Dhoni! Hope you mind your own job. You have not done anything extra ordinary to criticize the great man! With all due respect please abstain from such habits!"

Replying to the message on Twitter, Doull called it "bizarre" and wrote: "Really sorry Pratik but in case you don’t understand the job of a commentator, it is to comment on the game and people playing it. Have a great day mate. #bizzare"

Doull's response soon went viral on social media and cricket fans including those from India supported the commentator for doing an unbiased job.

Dhoni has scored 199 runs for CSK in 12 matches in IPL 2020 with a strike rate of 118.


