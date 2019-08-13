Take the pledge to vote

Simone Biles Just Landed a Historic Triple-Double, Here's How She Did It

Biles marked the occasion by attempting to and succeeding in landing a triple-twisting, double back maneuver during her routine.

Updated:August 13, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
Simone Biles Just Landed a Historic Triple-Double, Here's How She Did It
Image credits: Associated Press/Charlie Riedel.
Simone Biles reasserted her position as the world's number one gymnast following a winning performance at the Simone Biles US Gymnastics Championship in Kansas City, on Sunday.

Notably, Biles became the first woman after Clara Schroth Lomady, to capture six US senior women's all-around gymnastics titles. Lomady had last won in in 1952. Biles marked the occasion by attempting to and succeeding in landing a triple-twisting, double back maneuver during her routine.

Following Biles' spectacular display, English PhD candidate at Rutgers, Suzanne F Boswell took it upon herself to explain how Biles successfully performed the triple double.

Suzanne took to Twitter to explain the move through multiple posts, starting off with explaining what a triple double actually is. For the unversed, it is "a double back flip with three twists."

She went on to explain what a single back flip is before discussing further.

Going to the history and evolution of the move, Suzanne wrote that following the single back flip, the double back became popular in women's gymnastics sometime around 1976.

In a series of tweets, Suzanne then when on to speak about how Elena Mukhina brought the "full-twisting double tuck" to the fore in 1978 and how others have performed it accordingly.

In the late 1980s, Suzanne explained that gymnasts brought forward the double double, which was named after Daniela Silibas in 1988.

Finally, Suzanne elaborated that the triple double, accomplished by Biles is three twists and two back flips.

According to Suzanne, the triple double has been assigned the highest difficulty value assigned to a skill, adding that if Biles successfully performs the triple double at World Championships, it will be the third or fourth skill named after her in the Code of Points after the Biles on floor and the Biles on vault.

