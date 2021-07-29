It takes strength to compete in the Olympics. It takes even more strength to withdraw. On Wednesday, Defending champion Simone Biles withdrew from the final of the Olympic individual all-around gymnastics competition due to ongoing concerns over her mental health. Biles’ participation in the rest of the Tokyo Olympics was plunged into uncertainty on Tuesday after she withdrew, with the US federation saying a decision on whether Biles would compete in individual event finals would be taken following daily evaluation.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. Athleta, the sponsor of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, said in a statement on Tuesday that it stands by her after she dropped out of the women’s team final at the Tokyo Summer Games, saying she had to focus on her mental health.

In her first tweet since her exit, Biles wrote, “the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."

the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021

Mental health is something we’ve been told to prioritize over the years. Pick it over your job. Pick it over your friendships. Pick it over your relationship. At the end of the day, the only one living with your brain and everything it throws at you, is you. Mental health is a topic which is something has finally crept into the mainstream in the last few years, after decades of it being hush-hush, improper medical practices to treat it, and for the largest time in history, being considered just a physical ‘malady.’

Science today has proven that mental health does have links to physical health, which one could argue was Biles reason for leaving. But even if it didn’t, Biles choosing to quit simply to deal with her mental health is okay, it doesn’t need an additional ‘justification.’

Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Justin Bieber and Janet Jackson are showing solidarity with gymnast Simone Biles after her decision to withdraw from competition at the Tokyo Olympics to care for her mental health. Biles exited the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday night in Japan after stumbling through her first event on the vault.

Following her exit, Biles has breached the topic of mental health even before commenting officially. Here are some of the tweets Biles retweeted.

From a gymnast friend regarding Simone Biles 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/4eWPIgi4yf— Brandon Marino (@TheBatMarino) July 27, 2021

! PRIORITIZE YOUR MENTAL HEALTH !— Alissa Violet (@AlissaViolet) July 27, 2021

Her official statement was also well appreciated.

Just today my daughter had heat exhaustion at a softball tournament. She asked me if she’s going to play tomorrow, and I said, “it’s your choice. You decide how you feel.” Inspired by you, Simone.— Sara Yaeger (@sasymn) July 29, 2021

You are an inspiration and a role model to many, many people! Prioritising mental health should be paramount for everyone in all walks of life. For those excelling in their field this is no different…but you have a voice to make a difference and promote change. Get well soon!— Martin Kneller (@martknell) July 29, 2021

Gymnastics is what you do 🤍 It’s not who you are 🤍— Dominique Moceanu (@Dmoceanu) July 29, 2021

Biles’ tweet mentions she finally realizes, “I’m more than my accomplishments." You are not your job. You are more than just what other people expect of you, and your priority should always be being the best version of you, and not other people’s expectations. In her 2017, piece ‘The Work You Do, the Person You Are’ published in the New Yorker Magazine, renowned author Toni Morrison shared advice from her father, “You are not the work you do; you are the person you are."

Biles’ decision resulted in Olympic silver for the US in the team gymnastics competition and sparked a heated debate online over both mental health and sportsmanship. But it shouldn’t have to be. Biles’ exit should be seen for what it means: an important conversation starter for mental health, and slowly, our acceptance of it.

