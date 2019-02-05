LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
»
2-min read

'Queen of Shitty Robots' Sent Her Brain Tumour to Antarctica and it's Now a Twitter Celeb

Swedish inventor and YouTuber Simone Giertz sent the non-cancerous tumour to Antarctica with her friend and researcher Ariel Waldman.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Loading...
A brain tumour is not the most photogenic of subjects but this one made it to Antarctica and his now winning the Internet. Well, the tumour came out of the brain of robotics genius and YouTuber Simone Giertz so it was probably no ordinary tumour.

She is the "The Queen of Shitty Robots," after all.

Giertz was diagnosed with a brain tumour early in 2018 and has since been fighting a strenuous battle against it. The Sweidh robot-maker had the tumour, which thankfully was non-cancerous, removed last year. But in January, the she revealed in a Twitter post that the tumour had resurfaced. The inventor elaborated on her YouTube channel later that she was undergoing radiation to treat it.

However, she did manage to send a slice of the non-cancerous tumour already removed from her brain to her friend and Antarctic explorer Ariel Waldman who was set to travel to Antarctica to study 'tardigrades', a rare, microscopic animal found on the continent.

And now, the result has been posted on Twitter and it is magnificent.




The slices of brain, bright red and encased in translucent glass, pose against the majestic background of polar ice shelves.

Giertz posted the photoon her Twitter account with the caption, "I sent my brain tumor to Antarctica and this is now my favorite photo of all time".

In a later tweet, she added, "Also @arielwaldman deserves all the high fives for doing me this very awkward favor. She went there to study tardigrades and is well worth a follow".




Waldman also shared the photo on her Twitter feed.




Since then the image has gone viral with many commentingon the beauty of it and also wishing Giertz well. Some even requested other places that the tumour could be taken to for further photoshoots.



















Will this become a trend now? Well, more power to Giertz if it does. Shooting a tumour in the majestic Antarctica is probably the coolest version of the when-life-gives-you-lemons analogy there ever was.

Also Watch

