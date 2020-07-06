'Simpler Pleasures': Viral Video of Kids Sliding in Mud is Giving Anand Mahindra 'Monday Motivation'

An adorable video has been doing the rounds on Twitter which seems to have won many hearts including business tycoon Anand Mahindra's who took to Twitter to share it with the world.

The short clip shows a bunch of children in a village somewhere in India playing a game by sliding on a mud path that leads straight to a river. The video seemed to remind Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group, of the simpler pleasures in life.

"Indeed something uplifting about this video," Mahindra wrote on Twitter as caption to the video. "Perhaps in a post-Covid world we’ll all place greater value on the simpler pleasures of life. Gives me my #MondayMotivaton to ‘slide’ into my virtual office!" he added.

The video was shared originally by Nandi Foundation's CEO Manoj Kumar tagged that video as an experience that only Indian villages can give. "Happiness is this," he said.

The video garnered thousands of likes and views and many agreed with Mahindra. "Better than any water park," a Twitter user wrote. Yet others were reminded of their own childhood memories.

Anand Mahindra, who has 7.9 million followers on Twitter, never misses an opportunity to connect with his fans on social media. The tweet-savvy industrialist often shares funny and innovative as well as heart-warming videos from all across the country. In the wake of the COVID=19 pandemic, Mahindra has also been working from home like the rest of us. And it seems his online finds never fail to bring cheer.

