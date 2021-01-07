Simpsons May Have Predicted US Capitol Hill Violence, and There May Be 'More' to Come

The Simpsons may have predicted the violence that unfolded in US Capitol on Wednesday.

Violence erupted after current US President Donald Trump's supporters invaded the US Capitolto disrupt the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been declared by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who asked for the assistance of the National Guard to help reestablish order in the nation's capital. Several Republicans as well as White House staff are resigning in wake of the violence, which world leaders have condemned, saying it is an attack on democracy.

Photos and videos of the violence, and the breach of the Capitol flooded social media as several people part of the observation of the storming posted them. In the middle of all the photos and videos, one thing stood out: Simpsons may have predicted it.

Simpson's predicted the Capitol Hill thing. pic.twitter.com/kejp7HpnWG — my clouthouse (@mywheelhouseftw) January 6, 2021

While the second half of the image, the Capitol being on fire is still unverified - the storming of the US Capitol was indeed predicted. News18 reverse searched the video to find a YouTube recording from 2011 of the The Simpsons episode "The Day the Violence Died", in which Krusty the Clown presents "I'm an Amendment to Be", depicting a Constitutional amendment's attempt to ban flag burning.

The episode is a parody of "I'm Just a Bill" is a 1976 Schoolhouse Rock! segment, featuring a song of the same title written by Dave Frishberg.

In the segment posted on YouTube, the storming follows an amendment being ratified and becoming part of the Constitution. Other 'characters' which are not depicted as people, can beseen storming the capitol holding guns, and even bombs.

But this may not be the only prediction Simpsons got right.

The Simpsons prediction for 1/20/21 pic.twitter.com/O7FfK10Dap — 222 (@yamamafav) January 6, 2021

maybe the simpsons were right about 2021 pic.twitter.com/e64Sd8WJM8 — Steven (@BieberCanada) January 7, 2021

January 20, 2021 is the official date for the inauguration of the new US President, Joe Biden. Could the Simpsons have predicted the dystopia to come too?