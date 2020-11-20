Simpsons Writer Asks Fans to Stop Comparing Rudy Giuliani to Show’s Bungling Lawyer Lionel Hutz

Fans of the long-running animated series The Simpsons have found yet another similarity between the show and Donald Trump - his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The United States President lawyer Rudy Giuliani was in for a rude shock on Thursday when his blah hair dye melted and stripped down the side of his face while he addressed the media.

Giuliani on Thursday claimed that George Soros, China, and a dead Venezuelan dictator conspired with Democratic “crooks” to hand America’s election to Joe Biden.

But the bizarre claims and dripping hair dry aside, what caught the attention of observers and netizens alike was the apparent similarity between Giuliani and Lionel Hutz. A fictional character that intermittently appears on various episodes of The Simpsons, Hutz is a bumbling lawyer who often ends up making a fool of himself while trying to prevail over legal matters.

And even careless observers would note that 2020 has definitely not been Giuliani's year. The former New York City mayor has been unable to provide any firm evidence in court to support Trump's recent "election fraud" claims.

This has been preceded by a series of mishaps including his spoof in the film Borat, and his more recent courtroom rant against Mickey Mouse spreading conspiracy theories that helped John F Kennedy win the state of Illinois in 19 during the 1960 election.

The comparison with Hutz, thus, does not seem that far-fetched. And netizens sure didn't seem to think so. As more of Giuliani's bizarre claims went viral, the internet was flooded with memes comparing Trump's personal lawyer to The Simpsons' bungling attorney.

Giuliani turning into Lionel Hutz has been great to watch https://t.co/gvetRKXBVn — Eric P3ña (@Ep3na) November 18, 2020

"Your honour, I'm telling you they acted against the law. Which law? You know, THE law. The one they teach you about in law school" https://t.co/LeqXFR0Xp9 — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) November 17, 2020

Just asking: Has anyone seen Rudy Giuliani and Lionel Hutz in the same room? Didn’t think so... pic.twitter.com/t0hx52hlwd — Matt Grubba (@Matt_Grubba) November 19, 2020

Someone just said that Rudy Giuliani is Lionel Hutz in real life and I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/6VLTAtsV12 — ‍♀️ (@milfbutts) November 18, 2020

Lionel Hutz is more qualified to defend Trump than Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/HLdKxHJgj8 — Dave (@DavidWilbur31) November 19, 2020

this thread is AMAZING; Rudy's channeling *enormous* Lionel Hutz energy in court today https://t.co/mqt2cq1t4B pic.twitter.com/wWV7TdTWmk — RedBull in a Holiday Ornament Shop ❄️ (@upupdowndown) November 17, 2020

As the memes started to blow up, former Simpsons writer and showrunner Bill Oakley took to Twitter to express his ardent anguish at fans comparing Hutz to Giuliani. In a damning slam, Oakley wrote, "I am dubious of any comparison between Rudy Giuliani and Lionel Hutz because although they are both inept and unscrupulous, Mr. Hutz is essentially a good-hearted soul who doesn't actively work to harm people or the nation".

I am dubious of any comparison between Rudy Giuliani and Lionel Hutz because although they are both inept and unscrupulous, Mr. Hutz is essentially a good-hearted soul who doesn't actively work to harm people or the nation — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) November 18, 2020

Hutz wasn't the only TV lawyer that earned a mention in the jokes. Many also compared Giuliani to Saul Goodman, the fictional lawyer from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul who might not be great at winning cases in court but has a heart of gold and (mostly) great advice to offer.