'Sincerest Apologies': Hrithik Roshan's Zomato Ad Faces Backlash, App Issues An Apology

Food delivery app Zomato issued an apology after its latest advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan landed in trouble over hurting the Hindu sentiments for mocking the renowned Mahakal temple. In the recent ad, Roshan can be heard saying, “Thaali khane ka mann tha, Mahakaal se manga liya (wanted to have a food platter, so I ordered it from Mahakaal)”. Also known as Mahakal temple, it is dedicated to lord Shiva and happens to be among the 12 Jyotirlinga in the country. It attracts devotees from all across the world. “Definitely they got handsome money to insult hindus faith and they react like innocent, we need to go beyond demanding Apology what I believe not to far away,” wrote a person on Twitter as he shared the ad on the social media platform.

After the massive backlash that the food delivery app faced on social media, the online delivery app firmly apologised and issued a clarification. There were also complaints from the priests of Mahakal temple.

We have something to share – pic.twitter.com/6e1wVIpvIz — zomato care (@zomatocare) August 21, 2022

In the apology, the firm mentioned that it “deeply respects” the sentiments of the people of Ujjain. It further highlighted that the Ad is no longer running. “We offer our sincerest apologies, for the intent here was never to hurt anyone’s beliefs and sentiments,” Zomato wrote.

Despite all the efforts, the anger does not seem to lower down and the app is still receiving massive criticism on social media.

#Zomato_Insults_Mahakal #Boycott_Zomato

Zomato should have to think before while doing such kind of ad related to hindu religion in secular india‼️ pic.twitter.com/EfQDf9aoAX — Snehal Patil (@SnehalPatil4SP) August 21, 2022

Hindu saints of the Mahakaleshwar temple have condemned the ad by @Zomato featuring Bollywood superstar Hritik Roshan with tagline saying 'Thaali khane ka man tha, Mahakaal se mangaa liya' Hindus unite and demand apology from Zomato !#Zomato_Insults_Mahakal #Boycott_Zomato pic.twitter.com/JPVWBqtaKY — Sanatan Prabhat (Kannada) (@Sanatan_Prabhat) August 21, 2022

#Zomato_Insults_Mahakal

It seems that such advertisements have been made to hurt Hinduism.❗️ And similarly, one has to think what would have happened if such an advertisement had been made on another religion ⁉️#Boycott_Zomato pic.twitter.com/3moPndedfn — KRI$HNA $OWMYA️ (@KrishnaSowmya10) August 21, 2022

#Zomato_Insults_Mahakal#Boycott_Zomato In Zomato Ad Actor says

“Thaali khane ka man tha, Mahakaal se mangaa liya”. Mahesh, the temple priest said that the actor and the advertisement had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community and insulted the Mahakaleshwar temple. pic.twitter.com/7DHRDzRvED — Rashmi Krishna (@rakshabhatkn) August 21, 2022

#Zomato_Insults_Mahakal

According to the reports,the Hindu saints of the Mahakaleshwar temple have condemned the advertisement in which the actor says, “Thaali khane ka man tha, Mahakaal se mangaa liya (I wanted to have a thaali, I ordered it from Mahakaal)”.#Boycott_Zomato pic.twitter.com/k4tDVbSVVy — Ganesh Pansare (@GA_Pansare) August 21, 2022

Collector and chairman of Mahakal temple committee Ashish Singh said that the temple prasad plate can be taken only in the Mahakal temple. The plate is not sent anywhere.

All Indian Temple committees should protest against this Zomato ad#Zomato_Insults_Mahakal #Boycott_Zomato pic.twitter.com/ALtCFnHbat — bpshrinath (@bpshrinath) August 21, 2022

One person wrote, “Zomato, which serves non-veg, wants to run its business by ironing the Prasad Thali of the holy Mahakal temple of Hindus. Now.. So wake up my Hindu brave brothers.. And show Zomato and Hrithik Roshan their rightful plac

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here