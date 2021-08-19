Singapore Boy Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Covid-19 Vaccination, Becomes Millionaire

The governments of various countries are using different ways to persuade people to get a Covid-19 vaccine. However, the government would not have made any one a millionaire after getting themselves vaccinated. In Singapore, Covid-19 vaccine did wonders for a 16-year-old boy. The boy first got sick after taking the vaccine and then suddenly became rich.

The teenager suffered a heart attack after six days of taking the Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. He could not even think that he will become a millionaire after recovering from the heart attack. The Ministry of Health of Singapore has given him crores of rupees in compensation.

Actually, the boy suffered the heart attack after taking the vaccine. As per Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Program (VIFAP) of Singapore if any person faces any issues after taking the vaccine, then he is provided with financial help. As it was believed that the boy faced side effects of Covid-19 vaccine, the government gave him 2.25 lakh Singapore dollars, around Rs 1.23 crore.

The boy was also tested for the side effect of the vaccine and it was found that the teenager faced a problem called Myocarditis because of which he got a heart attack post vaccination.

As per government report this problem can be a side effect of Covid-19 vaccine. This condition happens due to viral infection. In this, the heart becomes weak hence the chances of heart attack become stronger. This can also result in a patient’s death. Apart from this, symptoms like chest pain and heavy breathing can also occur in some cases.

Currently the boy is in the hospital and he is keeping fine. Singapore’s Health Ministry has said that the boy will need treatment for some more days. However, in Singapore something like this has hardly happened during the vaccination drive but the boy’s case was different. Most of the people have got positive results from the vaccine.

