Singapore Man Knocked Unconscious After Bike Accident Saved by Apple Watch’s SOS Alert

A 24-year-old man’s life was saved in the nick of time after his Apple watch came to his rescue when it alerted the emergency services after his accident. Muhammad Fitri was hit by a van and fell unconscious but the accident occurred on a desolate road. But Fitri was wearing an Apple Watch Series 4 and it had a fall detection feature. The watch’s features include ECG tracker, the hard fall detection feature and the emergency call plan that can often help save lives of its wearer.

In Fitri’s case too, when he became unresponsive after the fall, his watch managed to send across a fall alert to the emergency services and to his contacts. he watch’s technology usually gives a small window to its user after it initiates the fall alert and in case of no response, sends an SOS message for help.

Around 8:20pm Fitri’s watch detected the hard fall and then alerted his contacts and emergency services after he failed to respond. The alert service had notified Fitri’s girlfriend and emergency services and informed them of his location.

This advanced feature was introduced with Apple Watch Series 4 and has been available in all Apple watches from thereafter. The watch records a user’s ECG and available in all Apple Watches thereon. The watch records a user’s ECG and an SOS message is send after the user fails to respond within a minute.

Earlier too, in similar incidents have taken place where the watch has managed to save lives of its wearers. 25-year-old Brandon Schneider from Long Island in the US was in the emergency room and asked to use the bathroom, where he lost consciousness and fell to the ground. The Apple Watch’s fall detection feature recognised the fall and alerted the emergency services, as well as his father who was with Schneider at the time.

A couple years ago too, a 79-year-old veterinarian from Waco, Texas received timely medical help after his Apple watch’s heart rate monitor notified him of atrial fibrillation. Dr Ray Emerson received a notification from his Apple Watch saying that it had noticed an irregular heartbeat. It then prompted him to head to his doctor where he had an EKG and then had surgery.

