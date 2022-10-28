Singapore Man, Posing As Female Gynaecologist, Tricks Dozens of Women into Sending Photos of Their Private Parts

A man in Singapore has been apprehended for posing as a female gynecologist working at a hospital on Facebook and further tricking multiple women into sending photos of their private parts to him. According to a report by CNN, the alleged man who is identified as Ooi Cheun Wei has been sentenced to jail. It was on Wednesday when the Singapore state court found the 37-year-old man guilty of ‘cheating by personation’ by sentencing him to three years and four months in prison. The crime was highlighted when a woman grew suspicious of Ooi’s conduct back in July.

Upon realizing that there was no such doctor, she registered an official complaint against the culprit. To investigate the matter, the cops then raided the man’s house and seized all his electronic devices. During the interrogation, the 37-year-old man reportedly admitted to tricking women. The man revealed setting up a fake virtual Facebook account to contact women. He would reportedly ask them to fill out surveys that included intimate questions about their sex lives, genitals, and more.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Arvindren asked the court to provide a rigorous punishment to Ooi for exploiting social media to commit his crimes. He stated, “Ooi pretended that he was a female doctor and deceived several victims into sending various compromising photographs and videos of themselves. He has abused the trust the public has in doctors and he has exploited social media to commit the crimes.”

The alleged man used a random photograph of a Malaysian woman as his profile picture. The accused added both male and female friends to his Facebook account, and also created a LinkedIn and Instagram profile under the same name to make his identity more legitimate. The man then began identifying female victims to target. Ooi reportedly introduced himself as Dr. Lee, a female gynaecologist to multiple women by offering them a medical plan for monthly consultations. It was during these consultations that he asked victims to send videos and photographs of their genitals to help him diagnose their health issues and further provide them with a “treatment plan” for the same.

He ran the fake account for about four years and duped about 38 women. In addition to this, he received approximately 1,000 intimate photos and videos during the fake health consultations.

