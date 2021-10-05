Singapore Scientists Turn Fruit Leftovers into Antibacterial Bandages

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore have discovered an effective way to use food waste instead of just throwing it away. Scientists are managing food waste by using discarded durian covering and turning it into antibacterial gel bandages. For the process, the scientists took cellulose powder from the durian’s husks after they were sliced carefully and dried. They then mixed it with a liquid called glycerol. After mixing properly, the mixture turned into soft hydrogel form, which is then used to cut into bandage strips.

Speaking about the discovery, Professor William Chen, director of the food science and technology programme at the university in Singapore, mentioned that on average, Singaporeans consume nearly 12 million durian fruits a year. “Besides the flesh, we can’t do much about the husk and the seeds of the fruit, and this causes environmental pollution,” said Chen.

According to reports, fruit’s husks are often discarded and incinerated by the people contributing to environmental waste.

Chen further explained that the technology can also transform other food waste into the hydrogel. Soybeans and spent grains can easily be transformed which will result in limited food waste, Chen said.

Compared to conventional bandages, the organo-hydrogel bandages keep wounded areas moist and cool leading to accelerated healing.

Scientists, further talking about the benefits, said that the production of antimicrobial bandages using waste materials and yeast is much more cost-effective than the conventional one. The antimicrobial properties for the conventional bandages come from expensive metallic compounds like copper ions and silver.

Speaking to a local media house, Tan Eng Chuan, a durian wholesaler stated that he goes through at least 30 crates of durians, which is 1,800 kg a day. Chuan further said that the innovation would make the fruit more enjoyable, and in his words, it will be “more sustainable”.

