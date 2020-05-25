BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Singaporean Businessman and Wife Cook Biriyani for 600 Migrants on Eid

The businessman used the help of a team of chefs to prepare the meal on Sunday | Image credit: Reuters

The businessman used the help of a team of chefs to prepare the meal on Sunday | Image credit: Reuters

Dushyant Kumar used a family recipe for the South Asian rice dish often eaten during festive occasions and had a team of chefs to help him prepare the meal on Sunday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
Share this:

As Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the fasting month, thousands of migrant workers in Singapore have had to spend the holiday in quarantine because of outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in their dormitories.

To cheer them up, Singaporean business Dushyant Kumar, his wife and a team of chefs cooked up a giant biryani for a Sunday evening Eid feast for at least 600 migrants. Kumar used a family recipe for the South Asian rice dish often eaten during festive occasions.

"Usually, if they are with their family, they will get to enjoy these kinds of dishes, because everyone will cook and eat, but here these guys are alone," he said, in between tasting the dish being prepared in big cooking pots at the kitchen of a restaurant.There are about 300,000 foreign labourers in Singapore, most of them from Bangladesh, China and India, and most staying in purpose-built dormitories, in rooms with bunks for 12 to 20 men.

"So we want to make sure they don't feel left out," said Kumar, whose initative is supported by funds from donors and a non-governmental organisation.

"The smile on their face gives you a lot of satisfaction," said Kumar, who has been overseeing the delivery of more than 1,000 meals a day to migrants in quarantine since early April.The government has said employers are required to provide sufficient food for workers during this lockdown, but it is also working with charity groups to make up any shortfalls.

Singapore has had more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases, one of the highest tallies in Asia, with the vast majority of infections among migrant workers in their dormitory accommodation.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading