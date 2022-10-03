CHANGE LANGUAGE
Singer Adriano Released a Song With Nonsensical Lyrics to prove Italians' Love for American Music, It was a Hit
1-MIN READ

Singer Adriano Released a Song With Nonsensical Lyrics to prove Italians' Love for American Music, It was a Hit

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 14:18 IST

International

Italian song. (Image: Twitter/@ThamKhaiMeng)

Italian song. (Image: Twitter/@ThamKhaiMeng)

Adriano Celentano released a song in the 70s with nonsensical lyrics.

American music has always been a favourite of many. Similar was the case with Italians. To prove this right, Italian singer Adriano Celentano released a song in the 70s with nonsensical lyrics. However, it was meant to sound like American English. The objective behind this release was to prove that Italians would just love any American song. The song turned out to be a hit. Singaporean Art Director Tham Khai Meng took to his official Twitter handle and shared a clip from the song.

The 1 minute 42 seconds long clip shows dancers showing off their moves as the singer can be seen singing away to glory. The video has now gone viral on social media with over 5 million views. Have a look for yourself:

“It blew up quickly and reached Number 1 in Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden,” wrote Tham.
People can be seen Retweeting the tweet with their own captions. “ngl the tune is an absolute banger so i can see why,” a person wrote. Another person wrote, “I’m a native English speaker and this is just what every English song sounds like to me before I look up and read the lyrics. lol audio processing.”

Here are a few reactions:

Do you like this unique creation?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

first published:October 03, 2022, 14:09 IST
last updated:October 03, 2022, 14:18 IST