Singer Courtney Love 'Threatens' Elon Musk about Cryptic Emails, Asks Him to Pay Taxes

The debate around taxing America’s richest refuses to die down and recently, American singer Courtney Love Cobain issued a vague threat to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a cryptic tweet that left netizens scratching their heads. Sharing Elon’s reply to American politician Bernie Sanders on paying taxes in November, the singer refers to a ‘mafia email group’ and asks the millionaire not to pick on Bernie. She wrote: “@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing. With that information in mind, don’t you think in a “civilized society” one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit."

@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing 🫖 With that information in mind, don’t you think in a “civilized society” one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit. pic.twitter.com/cW4gRCxvjU— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) December 2, 2021

However, she changed her tone in the subsequent tweet. She wrote: “@elonmusk Relax. I’m a GOOD Queen Crown Capitalism & the American dream has been good to you. Be good to it. #justpayyourtaxesbuddy."

@elonmusk Relax. I’m a GOOD Queen 👑 Capitalism & the American dream has been good to you. Be good to it. #justpayyourtaxesbuddy— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) December 2, 2021

According to Futurism, in a now deleted tweet, Courtney had said: ““Mostly gross sex stuff, entitled dudes being suck ups/toadies. I was sleeping w someone on it (Thielis not on it. So. Str8) it’s not his fault I got BCC’d. I like Elon the few times we’ve met…”

A few users requested Courtney to spill the tea. One of them wrote: “Courtney, you rule. Be the goddess of chaos that God put you on this earth to be."

Courtney, you rule. Be the goddess of chaos that God put you on this earth to be.— cai (@AnneNotation) December 3, 2021

“I wanna how Courtney ended up on that BCC. And please release tea!"

I wanna how Courtney ended up on that BCC😆and please release tea! — ₮Ɽł₴₮₳₦🩸🧦🦷 (@TristanAx0) December 3, 2021

“Courtney please leak the emails"

Courtney please leak the emails— District Sentinel (@TheDCSentinel) December 3, 2021

However, a few commenters said that Elon was already paying enough taxes. “He’s paying billions, 50+% of his income, ain’t that enough?"

He's paying billions, 50+% of his income, ain't that enough?— James Hatfield | 🤖🚕 (@_jameshatfield_) December 3, 2021

“He’s going to pay over $13 billion in taxes this year alone. That seems much more than a fair share."

He's going to pay over $13 billion in taxes this year alone. That seems much more than a fair share.— MrManderly (@MrManderly) December 3, 2021

In November, Elon Musk got into a spat with Bernie Sanders after the US senator demanded the wealthy pay their “fair share" of taxes. “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period," Sanders wrote on Twitter. Taking a jibe at the 80-year-old senator, Musk responded by saying “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive."

Also Read: Is Grimes’ New Song a Diss Track About Elon Musk?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.