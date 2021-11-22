Singer Grimes Compares Social Media Trolling to Being in an 'Abusive Relationship'

Social media can mean different things to different people and while it has brought everyone much more closer to each other virtually due to this and opened up avenues for many, it is definitely not without its repercussions. Canadian singer-songwriter Claire Elise Boucher, known professionally as Grimes recently took to Twitter to express her thoughts on social media presence and fame. The singer, who recently broke up with Tesla boss Elon Musk, tweeted how she now has ‘literally zero interest in being famous anymore’.

Elaborating on the same, Grimes wrote how her job requires her to be on social media but the singer compared running a social media account to being in an ‘abusive relationship’.

I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore. My job requires being on social media. It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level— ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) November 21, 2021

Grimes’ tweet elicited a lot of reactions from her fans who lent their support for the singer and advised her not to let the social media trolling/backlash get the better of her. Check out a few reactions:

♥️more people love u than hate you. much more.— ferox‍☠️and 299 others (@fennecferox) November 21, 2021

Your music, style, attitude and uniqueness are great. Your haters just want to have talent like you and because they don't they hate, mostly themselves.— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 21, 2021

One user shared how Grimes was the inspiration for her daughter’s painting.

Hand over your social media presence to a professional team you trust and take care of yourself. ⚔️You're an inspiration for so many - please never give up your art.You're the inspiration for my daughter's not yet finished painting for art class. pic.twitter.com/xvBlZTPFo6— Maren Kahnert (@marenkahnert) November 21, 2021

You’re successful, strong, and unique.Those who hate on you on the internet are doing so because they’re failing at life and want to find a tall poppy to cut down so they can feel better for a few minutes. They can’t level up so they try to level successful people down. — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) November 21, 2021

No need to be on social media. If you make music I and many others will listen. Do it your own way. I don't want to imagine the world without more amazing music from you. A shame there is no jealousy filter for the internet because that's all they are.— Aware (@Namine1983) November 21, 2021

Well, what can I say. I follow several artists and read hate messages about them and in the end I find the hate messages say more about the haters than about the artist. Don't let it get you down. You are surely not a failure but do creative work that's interesting and colorful.— Schall und Rauch (@Schall_n_Rauch) November 21, 2021

Grimes, who grew up in Vancouver in Canada often brings in themes of science fiction and feminism in her music and mostly writes numbers based on dream pop, electronic, R&B, and hip hop. She has released five studio albums so far, including Halfaxa, Visions and Miss Anthropocene that came out in 2020. The singer shares a kid with Tesla boss Elon Musk whom the couple named X Æ A-Xii. The duo separated in September this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.