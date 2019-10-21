Take the pledge to vote

Lady Gaga Tweets in Sanskrit, Indian Fans Respond with 'Jai Shri Ram'

'Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu,' Gaga, who is recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert on Thursday, tweeted.

October 21, 2019, 8:22 AM IST
Lady Gaga Tweets in Sanskrit, Indian Fans Respond with 'Jai Shri Ram'
Lady Gaga has millions of fans across the globe. But her fan following in India may just increase after today, thanks to her Sanskrit tweet.

Early on Sunday, the known-to-be-eccentric singer tweeted the following, "Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu"

The Sanskrit shloka literally translated into something like this: "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all."

The sudden switch to Sanskrit confused many on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a number of Indians seemed mighty pleased with the tweet. Many even tweeted "jai shree ram" to Gaga in response. Some even shared memes.

Gaga is currently recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert, news agency Associate Press reported. According to the 'Poker Face' singer, she has almost had her entire body X-rayed after the accident on Thursday.

But despite difficulties, Gaga sure knows how to keep her fans guessing.

