Singer Wants to Rename Navi Mumbai Airport 'Bantacruz', Here's How Aviation Minister Responded

Actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in a tweet wrote that Banta had sent a letter to the aviation minister requesting them to re-name the Navi Mumbai airport as Bantacruz as his brother already had one named after him, Santacruz airport

The controversy surrounding the re-naming of Navi Mumbai international airport had turned into a BJP versus MVA issue. Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is insisting on naming the airport after Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. While BJP activists demand that Navi Mumbai international airport should be named after Project Affected Persons (PAP) leader DB Patil. The controversy has been making headlines and now the local BJP activists have threatened to protest at City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) Bhavan.

To maintain law and order, Navi Mumbai police department has deployed around 8,000 officers on duty at various locations. Police have also announced traffic diversions considering the law and order situation.

In the middle of this surrounding where different names are being proposed for the airport, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has ‘lightened the mood’ as he replied to one of the tweets by actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Inducing some Santa-Banta humour, Suchitra had recently joked about the feud on re-naming the Navi Mumbai airport. Suchitra wrote that Banta had sent a letter to the Aviation Minister requesting them to re-name the Navi Mumbai airport as Bantacruz. As his brother already had one named after him. Her reference here was the Santacruz airport.

Puri played along with the singer and replied that the Ministry of Civil Aviation receives multiple requests for naming and renaming existing and under-construction airports. The Civil Aviation minister further said that to lighten the mood, he would like to inform that he has not received any formal proposal from Banta yet.

Haha. Stay well and witty sir. Love and respect always 🙏 https://t.co/dZd3ss8RfB— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) June 23, 2021

Later Suchitra replied to the minister’s response to her tweet. She wished the minister to stay well and witty.

Navi Mumbai International Airport at Ulwe Kopar-Panvel is currently under construction and will be the second international airport in Mumbai after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here