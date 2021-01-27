'Single Girls Not Allowed': Fake Notice from SRM Tamil Nadu Goes Viral on Social Media

Fake letters from educational institutions demanding that all 'girls must have a boyfriend' are being circulated on social media.

The latest institution to fall victim of this is SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Kattankulathur, Tamil Nadu, where the fake circular reads, "It is mandatory for each and every female student of SRMIST KCR campus to have a boyfriend inside the university premises. This has been done for the security purposes. Those girls who are single will not be allowed to enter into premises. They will have to show a recent picture with their boyfriend while entering the campus." (sic).

The fake circular dated on January 22 also carries the official logo of the institution on the letter head and has the signature of the Registrar N Sethuraman and others including the Chancellor, President etc. All of which makes it resemble a genuine circular, hence, the it has also been shared multiple times on social media.

Following the incident a complaint was filed with the Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Chennai police by SRMIST. The college authority has further warned the students of expelling if they circulated the letter more.

Issuing a notice, the institution said, "This is to bring to your kind attention that there are a couple of fake and inappropriate circulars being sent under the name and designation of SRMIST'S administration/Registrar. These circulars contain false information and spoil the image of our Institute. Henceforth any person - student attempting to send such unauthorized letters will be dealt with firmly and expelled from the Institution. A police complaint will also be filed against them," reports The News Minute.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Registrar that since presently notices are sent via email, it's very difficult to trace those involved.

This isn't the first of instance. In a recent incident, another similar letter was apparently 'published' by St John's College in Agra, having a formal logo, and a digital signature of the principal at the bottom. St John’s College is one of the oldest educational institutions in Agra, founded in 1850 by Britishers.

The viral circular, dated January 14, reads: “It is mandatory for all girls to have at least one boyfriend by February 14. This has been done for security purposes. Single girls will not be allowed to enter the college premises. They’ll have to show a recent picture with their boyfriend. Spread love.”

The circular on St John’s College letter head went viral on social media. It is signed by one "Prof Ashish Sharma, Associate Dean (Academic Affairs)."