Single Indian Father Shares How He Took Care of Pregnant Daughter, Melts Hearts

Parenting is a mammoth task that becomes even more challenging when you are the lone person looking after your child. As a single parent, one has to pull off the duties of both the father and mother ensuring that the child is provided with everything. For retired Colonel Sanjay Pande, who happens to be a single parent to his daughter, he decided to be a mother and fill the void himself after learning that his daughter was expecting.

Sharing his evocative tale through a Twitter thread, the colonel wrote that his wife had passed away just over a year ago when he got to know that he was about to be blessed with a grandchild. However, being a single father, the colonel was clueless about the care to be provided to a woman during pregnancy.

1. My wife passed away and a year plus later my daughter informed me that I was going to be a grand dad soon. Traditionally, I, father, as lone surviving parent, would have been most useless guy around in pregnancy days, post pregnancy period, baby’s growth etc. I was a fighter.— Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

The colonel wrote that he would have been the “most useless guy around” for his daughter during her pregnancy days and had no knowledge of child care either. However, he insisted that he was a fighter. “I decided to be my daughter’s ‘mother’,” he wrote. The colonel soon got to work and designed a traditional diet for his daughter. He researched for the preparation method through YouTube videos, books, his elders, and “everything I could lay my hands on.”

2. I decided to be my daughters ‘mother’. Right from the day she informed me, I planned her traditional diet, learnt by researching through nights, YouTube, elders, books and everything I could lay my hands on. The FIRST batch of laddus for 30 days was ready. Problem? Delhi & UK!— Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

He managed to prepare a batch of traditional nutritious ladoos which would last at least 30 days for his daughter. But, his daughter lived in the UK and parceling a perishable item that far posed a problem. Solving this, the colonel vacuum-sealed and froze the ladoos for 96 hours to increase their shelf life and parceled them to the UK.

3. Vaccum packing machine, food grade plastics, freezing laddus for 96 hrs, packing as sending them by parcel to UK!!! The first lot saved my daughters life since she was eating nothing. 15 days later the second different type of laddus were made and frozen. 21st day dispatched!— Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

“The first lot saved my daughter’s life since she was eating nothing,” he wrote. The colonel shared that he then sent another batch of ladoos fifteen days later and continued to parcel all the healthy food that a mother would give to her daughter during pregnancy.

4. The cycle started. Every type of healthy & nutritious food that a traditional Indian mother would give to her daughter, was made by me personally. Hygiene, calculation of nutrients, calories, weight of laddus, storing technique etc. all were meticulously written down.— Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

Although the COVID-19 pandemic restricted travel, the colonel had sent enough ladoos that his daughter ate till her due date. “All eight months she was fed in the UK what she would have got here,” he added.

5. Eighth month, Seventh, Sixth, Fifth, Fourth, Third, Second and the month of due date. I fed her nutrients from here. CoVID did not permit travel. All eight months she was fed in UK what she would have got here. Now my challenge in July was WHAT to feed her post-pregnancy?— Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

Once the baby was delivered, the colonel again researched for the food to feed a mother post-delivery. He got the ingredients together, prepared the ladoos, and parceled them. The colonel also visited his daughter and made sufficient quantity of the food there.

6. Again research, foods & super foods helping in lactation or increasing milk etc was studied and the first lot was dispatched in August. It continued for each month. I visited UK and made in bulk. Whether it was Garden Cress, Edible Gum, Methi, Shatawari or many such things,— Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

The colonel highlighted that he became a master at preparing those ladoos and did not stop parceling the love to his daughter and now his grandchild as well. Today, he claimed to have devised “more than 12 laddus that women require for conception to the baby crossing a years of age.

7. I became master. Mixing ingredients, balancing calories and seeing the effect with own eyes. From Jan 19 to date, the flow of this special mothers food was given by me, a father, to my daughter. It continues. It’s been a year that the grand kid feeds on my Laddu as start of— Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

8. day. Today I have perfect recipes of more than 12 laddus that women require from conception to the baby crossing a year of age. I feel so proud of myself that I did not let my wife down. My daughter swears by me and refuses to touch anything given by others. Interesting?— Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

The colonel wrote that he was proud that he could provide for his daughter. He shared that his daughter now prefers ladoos made by him over anything else. He underlined that he had been doing this since January 2019 as his duty and just thought of sharing it on Twitter one day.

9. I never realised that what I did from Jan 2019 up to today was anything but my duty. A random thought triggered the thread today. I am amazed at response, comments, suggestions & kind words from Twitter friends. Admitting unashamedly, you all made me cry today. Love you all.— Col Sanjay Pande (Retd) (@ColSanjayPande) May 8, 2022

