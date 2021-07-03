Single Mango Tree Bears 121 Varieties Of Fruit In UP’s Saharanpur

A 15-year-old mango tree in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh is in the headlines for having 121 varieties of the fruit growing on it. The tree has become a center of attraction now. The tree is growing in Saharanpur’s Company Bagh area, which is famous for its mangoes. The unique tree is the result and hard work of horticulturists. Five years ago, they initiated an experiment to grow new varieties of mangoes with different tastes. The pictures of the mango tree have gone viral on social media with netizens showing their amusement at how a tree can have 121 varieties of mango.

Saharanpur | Horticulturists grow 121 varieties of mangoes in single tree through grafting We're working on new species so that better varieties of mangoes can be produced. People can also use this technique: Bhanu Prakash Ram, Joint Director, Horticulture & Training Centre pic.twitter.com/eOCLwLZa1J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2021

This tree has been grown in a very special way. The tree was well taken care of for fifteen years after its plantation. Even a nursery in charge was appointed to take care of it. From this year, the tree started producing fruits on its branches. In 15 years, many experts did research on the tree how it is having 121 types of mangoes.

The tree was chosen for the research when it was 10 years old. A total of 121 varieties of mango were grafted on branches of a single mango tree by horticulturists. Now different types of mangoes are found on all the branches of this tree.

Dussehri, Langra, Chausa, Ramkela, Amrapali, Saharanpur Arun, Saharanpur Varun, Saharanpur Saurabh, Saharanpur Gaurav and Saharanpur Rajiv are among the varieties of mangoes that are found on this special tree.

Other varieties which are growing on this tree include Tommy at King’s, Pusa Surya, Lucknow Safeda, Sensation, Rataul, Kalmi Maldah Mango, Bombay, Smith, Mangifera Jalonia, Gola Bulandshahr, Laranku, LR Special, Alampur Benisha, and Asojia Deoband.

