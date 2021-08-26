Single Mother Discovers Her Two Adopted Children are Half Siblings

Thirty-eight-year-old Katie Page, a Colorado resident, was shocked when she recently discovered that the two babies she adopted a year apart were biologically related.

Katie’s marriage collapsed in her early 30s and she decided to work as a foster parent, hoping she would adopt a child and give him/her a permanent home. In 2016, only a month after working as a foster parent, Katie received a phone call about a four-day-old baby boy, who was dropped off at a local hospital and was likely in a foster-to-adopt situation.

Katie adopted the boy and named him Grayson. She spent the next 11 months looking after the young child. After he turned 11 months old, Grayson legally became Katie’s adopted son and the court terminated his birth parents’ rights.

In less than a month, Katie received another call about a baby girl dropped off at the same hospital where Grayson was. In less than four hours, Katie went to the hospital and adopted the baby girl as well.

Katie noticed that the baby girl had the same mother’s name and mother’s date of birth on her bracelet as Grayson’s. She wondered, “Could this be true that these kids are actually related?"

“To give some context, Grayson is half African-American with beautiful darker skin and dark curly hair," Katie wrote in her blog. “Baby Girl has a pale white skin tone with straight red-blonde hair. From first glance, the children looked nothing alike."

To find out more about the babies, Katie contacted the birth mother and decided to meet her. In the meeting, the woman accepted to have a boy before giving birth to a baby girl.

To confirm the babies, the caseworker then met with the birth mother and confirmed that the two children were half-siblings.

