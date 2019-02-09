Single? These Hilarious Jokes By Indians Will Cheer You Up This Valentine's Day

The true face of the Friendzone pic.twitter.com/keGxR0DjmD — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) December 22, 2014

I told this girl to talk dirty to me in DM. Now we are discussing politics and religion. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 12, 2015

Texted 'Get well soon' to a guy who's in coma and 'Happy birthday' to my crush. The guy replied 'Thanks' — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) September 25, 2016

(late 20s & living w parents)



me: mom we r out of eggs so i am going out to buy some



mom: soon u will b out of eggs that cannot be bought — bangsty / creepowoman (@_bangstea_) December 24, 2016

Friend : Valentine's day pe kahan ja rahi ?



Me: Bhaad me. — nin (@NautankiNinja) February 14, 2017

SAY NO TO VALENTINE'S DAYhttps://t.co/oEuRb0PpAX — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) February 14, 2016

When dad asks "What's your plan for Valentine's Day?" pic.twitter.com/S36rJ66OpZ — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 13, 2017

Hindu Mahasabha is my last hope to get married. — Shan (@klpe) February 4, 2015

This is one of the most fulfilling relationships I've had in in my life pic.twitter.com/wBF9CuvCG4 — Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) August 6, 2016

Me on Valentine's day ! pic.twitter.com/zMR458UMLu — bedardi raja (@CopyWalaTweet) February 10, 2017

Me: Brad and Angelina are getting divorced.

Mom: Aur karo love marriage. — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) September 20, 2016

On Valentine's Day, I even sweat hearts for you... @NargisFakhri pic.twitter.com/BcUo0qaPqa — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) February 14, 2016

Will you bima Valentine's?



~an insurance agent. — THAT RANDOM Guy (@Soundhumor) February 4, 2017

Me- how do you say "i love you" in Spanish.

She- Te Amo but as a friend. — Swagshank (@zZoker) January 8, 2017

*On valentine's day*

He: Hi



*On Rakshabandhan*

She: hey, sorry was sleeping. — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) February 14, 2016

Email inbox:

"Valentine Day Gifts SALE"

"Valentine Special"

"Valentine's Day CONTEST"

"Valentine Offers"



Tinder:

"You have zero matches" — Akshar (@AksharPathak) February 13, 2016

*termites on date*

Waiter: what would you like to order, sir?

Termite: table for two. — Ren (@kaminapun) October 18, 2015

Friend : Valentine's Day pe kiske saath baahar ja raha hai?



Me : Umeed ke saath — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2017

It's so annoying when you love someone and want to spend the rest of your life with them and they don't accept your friend request. — Shivam (@GhantaGuy) August 19, 2015

Yaha logo ka roka ho raha hai, aur mere sath ab bhi dhoka ho raha hai. — BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) April 17, 2016

The only guys who went down on their knees for me were shoe sellers ;-;#ProposeDay — Memesahaab (@memesahaab) February 8, 2018

Valentine's day

alentine's day

lentine's day

entine's day

ntine's day

tine's day

ine's day

ne's day

e's day

's day

day

ay Bhai Zara Dekhke Chalo !!#DriveSafe — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) February 3, 2019

*Marwari gets down on his knees*

Girl: Omg omg omg!

Guy: Arey hatt paise gir Gaye Hain dhoondne de — Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) February 8, 2017

When he finally finds your g-spot pic.twitter.com/jgFRLyAW7q — Priyal (@priyal) October 7, 2015

That dreadful day for all the singles out there is round the corner. Yes, Valentine's Day.If you're someone who is single by choice or otherwise, don't stress. It's absolutely okay. What better to spend the entire Valentine's week than binging on your favourite shows or movies or better, brushing up previous seasons of Games of Thrones before the final chapter hits the streaming websites.But if you have planned none of these things, which is also okay, we have compiled a bunch of jokes by Indians on Twitter just for your consumption.Grab your popcorn, sit back and relax.