Single? These Hilarious Jokes By Indians Will Cheer You Up This Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day will come and go but these jokes are here to stay and cheer you up.
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment
If you're someone who is single by choice or otherwise, don't stress. It's absolutely okay. What better to spend the entire Valentine's week than binging on your favourite shows or movies or better, brushing up previous seasons of Games of Thrones before the final chapter hits the streaming websites.
But if you have planned none of these things, which is also okay, we have compiled a bunch of jokes by Indians on Twitter just for your consumption.
Grab your popcorn, sit back and relax.
The true face of the Friendzone pic.twitter.com/keGxR0DjmD— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) December 22, 2014
I told this girl to talk dirty to me in DM. Now we are discussing politics and religion.— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 12, 2015
Texted 'Get well soon' to a guy who's in coma and 'Happy birthday' to my crush. The guy replied 'Thanks'— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) September 25, 2016
(late 20s & living w parents)— bangsty / creepowoman (@_bangstea_) December 24, 2016
me: mom we r out of eggs so i am going out to buy some
mom: soon u will b out of eggs that cannot be bought
Friend : Valentine's day pe kahan ja rahi ?— nin (@NautankiNinja) February 14, 2017
Me: Bhaad me.
SAY NO TO VALENTINE'S DAYhttps://t.co/oEuRb0PpAX— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) February 14, 2016
When dad asks "What's your plan for Valentine's Day?" pic.twitter.com/S36rJ66OpZ— The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 13, 2017
Hindu Mahasabha is my last hope to get married.— Shan (@klpe) February 4, 2015
This is one of the most fulfilling relationships I've had in in my life pic.twitter.com/wBF9CuvCG4— Bratticus (@bharatunnithan) August 6, 2016
Me on Valentine's day ! pic.twitter.com/zMR458UMLu— bedardi raja (@CopyWalaTweet) February 10, 2017
Me: Brad and Angelina are getting divorced.— Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) September 20, 2016
Mom: Aur karo love marriage.
On Valentine's Day, I even sweat hearts for you... @NargisFakhri pic.twitter.com/BcUo0qaPqa— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) February 14, 2016
Will you bima Valentine's?— THAT RANDOM Guy (@Soundhumor) February 4, 2017
~an insurance agent.
Pagli pyaar ho jaayega. pic.twitter.com/jBKDASslm9— Shanty (@thefuzzface) July 24, 2016
Me- how do you say "i love you" in Spanish.— Swagshank (@zZoker) January 8, 2017
She- Te Amo but as a friend.
*On valentine's day*— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) February 14, 2016
He: Hi
*On Rakshabandhan*
She: hey, sorry was sleeping.
Email inbox:— Akshar (@AksharPathak) February 13, 2016
"Valentine Day Gifts SALE"
"Valentine Special"
"Valentine's Day CONTEST"
"Valentine Offers"
Tinder:
"You have zero matches"
*termites on date*— Ren (@kaminapun) October 18, 2015
Waiter: what would you like to order, sir?
Termite: table for two.
Friend : Valentine's Day pe kiske saath baahar ja raha hai?— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2017
Me : Umeed ke saath
It's so annoying when you love someone and want to spend the rest of your life with them and they don't accept your friend request.— Shivam (@GhantaGuy) August 19, 2015
Yaha logo ka roka ho raha hai, aur mere sath ab bhi dhoka ho raha hai.— BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) April 17, 2016
The only guys who went down on their knees for me were shoe sellers ;-;#ProposeDay— Memesahaab (@memesahaab) February 8, 2018
Valentine's day— NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) February 3, 2019
alentine's day
lentine's day
entine's day
ntine's day
tine's day
ine's day
ne's day
e's day
's day
day
ay Bhai Zara Dekhke Chalo !!#DriveSafe
*Marwari gets down on his knees*— Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) February 8, 2017
Girl: Omg omg omg!
Guy: Arey hatt paise gir Gaye Hain dhoondne de
When he finally finds your g-spot pic.twitter.com/jgFRLyAW7q— Priyal (@priyal) October 7, 2015
