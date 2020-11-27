SippersForStan: Twitter Campaign to Send Straw Sippers to 83-Year-Old Activist with Parkinson's in Jail

In a shocking incident, 83-year-old tribal activist Father Stan Swamy who was arrested last month in the Elgar Parishad case was denied a straw sipper and winter clothes that he needs as a patient living with Parkinson's.

Swamy, who moved a plea seeking a reply from the National Investigation Agency to return his straw sipper which had apparently been confiscated from the Jesuit priest at the time of the arrest.

In its response, the NIA said on Thursday that it did not take the straw and sipper from Swamy during his arrest as claimed by him.

Following the central agency's response, the special court rejected Swamy's application.

Swamy then moved a fresh application seeking permission to use a straw and a sipper and winter clothes inside the jail. The court sought a reply from the jail authorities and adjourned the matter till December 4. The NIA which arrested Swamy from his residence in Ranchi on October 8, had earlier this month sought 20 days' time to respond to his request for the straw and sipper.

Following the denial of the sipper and warm clothes for the ailing octogenarian, the apathy shown to him has caused massive uproar on social media with many activists and general social media users demanding that Swamy be given a sipper.

"I cannot hold a glass as my hands are unsteady due to Parkinson's," Swamy, who is at Taloja Central Jail hospital, had said in his initial application before the court. Parkinson's disease is a debilitating disorder of the central nervous system that can cause involuntary tremors, or muscular spasms, which makes carrying out even routine actions like drinking difficult. Some patients may face problems while swallowing or chewing.

A hashtag reading #SipperForStan has since been doing the rounds on social media. The aim of the campaign is to send sippers and straws to jail so that Swamy could get a reprieve. Musician Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to call for donations. As did several others.

Swamy has been asking for a sipper for 20 days.

NIA doesn't have a sipper-cup to give Fr. Stan Swamy who is being held in Taloja Prison. He's 83 yrs old, feeble & no threat to anyone.Please open your hearts & send sipper-cups so that Fr. Stan & old detainees can sip water with dignity.A cup is <Rs.200. Address below. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kDNyXcpn2B — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 26, 2020

Sending a glass with sipper to Stan Swamy at Taloja Jail. Poor @NIA_India unable to buy one. pic.twitter.com/0HDE1cjDGl — V Dixit (@VimalD) November 27, 2020

Others also expressed their disgust at the NIA and courts' inability to provide the elderly man with a straw sipper.

An Arnab Goswami gets a vacation bench to hear his case and gets bail. 84 year old Stan Swamy, a human rights activist suffering from Parkinsons is refused warm clothes and a sipper straw. Why the fuck should i care about contempt of court !!! https://t.co/A0uydwXnRN — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) November 27, 2020

We don’t have straw, sipper... and spine.-NIA — Urvish Kothari (@urvish2020) November 26, 2020

20 days for a 83 yr old Parkinsons patient to get a court to help him get back his straw & sipper20 hours for a rabid primate to get urgent out of turn listings in courtHow much longer will this BananaRepublic last? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 26, 2020

Last month, the NIA had filed a charge-sheet in the matter against eight people, including Swamy. As many as 16 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the anti-terror law UAPA.

The probe into the Elgar Parishad case was taken over by the NIA on January 24. The Pune police have claimed that speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held on December 31, 2017 at Shaniwarwada in Pune city, led to the violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day. The police have claimed the conclave was organised by people having Maoist links.