Sir David Attenborough Becomes Fastest Person to Have 1 Million Follow Instagram in Just 4 Hours

British broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough has become the fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram. The maker of Our Planet joined the social media platform on Thursday and it only took him just 4 hours and 44 minutes to reach 1 million followers.

The first Instagram post of the 94-year-old naturalist explained that he will be using the modern-day platform to communicate with today’s generation about the climate crisis that looms ahead. “As we all know, the world is in trouble. Continents are on fire. Glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying. Fish are disappearing from our oceans. The list goes on,” it read.

In the video, the former BBC broadcaster said that he has been appearing on radio and television for the past 60 years, but this is his first time on Instagram.

Commenting on his first post Guinness World Records said, “Congratulations Sir David - a new record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram.”

Attenborough, in the message, gave the viewers a positive message and said that the solution to all these problems are also available and that is why he has decided to tackle this new way of communication.

Attenborough will be posting messages to explain the problems that lie ahead in one of the most important threats to our planet due to global warming. He said he will also give his views on how the climate crisis can be dealt with. “Join me, or as we used to say in those early days of radio - stay tuned,” he said.

The video has received over 10.2 million views as celebrities and netizens welcomed the wildlife enthusiast on board. British tennis player Andy Murray, World Wildlife Foundation were among those who welcomed him on the social media platform.

Attenborough is known for pioneering work in bringing diverse wildlife and cultures to television. He started his career in 1952 as a trainee at BBC. In his recent documentary Extinction: The Facts, he urged people to take action now for a better future after experts said one million species are now under the threat of extinction. The hour-long documentary explores the devastating effects human action has had on the natural world.