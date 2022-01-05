Sir David Attenborough Injured By Cactus With 'Glass-like Spines' While Filming

One of the most renowned environmentalists and broadcasters, Sir David Attenborough, was severely injured by a cactus in California. The incident occurred when the 95-year-old British natural historian was filming an upcoming docu-series The Green Planet for BBC One. With the upcoming docu-series, which has been filmed in 27 countries over four years, Attenborough makes his return to filming the world of plants since his 1995 series the Private Life of Plants. According to Mirror, Attenborough was injured by cholla cactus in California. In his upcoming docu-series, Attenborough has been getting up close and personal with a range of plants across the world which will explore the intricate lives of plants and the ecosystems that flourish around them.

The report explained that Attenborough was equipped with reliable protective gear to approach the cactus, which came with a double protective layer of a Kevlar under-glove and a welding glove. However, it was not enough to protect him against the prickly plant.

The Telegraph reports that show’s executive producer, Michael Gunton armed Attenborough with thick gloves before the veteran broadcaster put his hand inside the cactus. But the painful shards still managed to penetrate the gloves.

However, it should be noted that the nonagenarian is doing better now. The Telegraph quoted Attenborough as he talked about his experience, “The cholla really is a physical danger. It has very dense spines in rosettes, so they point in all directions.” Sharing the dangers posed by the cactus, Attenborough added, “If you just brush against it, the spines are like spicules of glass, I mean they are that sharp and they go into you and you really have trouble getting them out. So that is a really dangerous plant. The cholla is an active aggressor. You feel you better stand back and you better watch out [for it].”

The show’s executive producer Gunton also talked about cholla cactus and said that the plant not only punctures you but also acts as a trap. He added that if one were to put their hand into it, they cannot remove their fingers and they do unfortunately find grisly signs of an animal that has gone and got trapped by it.

