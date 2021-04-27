Sister Duo, Mother in Patna Cook and Deliver Food Packets to Home-quarantined Covid Patients

Amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus, good Samaritans have risen up to the occasion to lend a helping hand to those in distress and alone in the face of such unprecedented crisis. Two women in Patna have also started an initiative to help the Covid-infected patients who are under home quarantine. 32-year-old Anupama Singh and her mother Kundan Devi cook food at their home in Rajendranagar in Patna and the former’s sister Neelima Singh, 26, delivers the food packets, The New Indian Express reported.

Neelima and her mother make sure that the packaging of the food is done properly so that it is Covid-safe. The 26-year-old, who is preparing for UPSC travels as far as 15kms to deliver food to the Covid-19 patients.

Asked what prompted Anupama and her family to do something like this, she said when recently a family member tested positive, they realised how difficult it is to prepare meals while quarantining. “Hence, we started serving free food packets to the homes of coronavirus-infected patients living in self-isolation as a service to humanity at our own cost," Anupama was quoted as saying.

Anupama, who is a former employee of Action Aid and has a double MA in History and Women studies, says the family has dedicated a huge sum of money from their savings for this. Her sister is a post graduate in Economics, MBA and MSW. The family has been delivering the food since the past one week on their own.

Anupama says there have been times when a few friends have also tried to help them out with delivering the food packets but mostly its the sisters who have been relentlessly working to provide the food for the Covid-19 patients. The sisters were reportedly also offered monetary contributions but the duo refused it and instead requested others to offer similar services in their area.

The sisters usually answer calls of help through social media.

Several such examples have come up recently where people have been preparing home cooked meals and delivering them for Covid patients. Many began with helping their friends and family but later realized the magnitude of the need around. In times when everyone is scared to step out of their homes, these Samaritans have been working relentlessly with a smile on their face.

