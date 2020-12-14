'Sit on Satan's Lap' Event to Raise Awareness For Covid-19 Isn't Going Down Too Well with Locals

An art group from New Mexico is conducting a donation event to provide coronavirus relief worldwide but the event has been named ‘Sit on Satan’s Lap’.

While children sit on the lap of Santa Claus during Christmas and ask for gifts and other wishes, the Satanic twist in the name has managed to generate mixed response from the locals.

Originally, the Albuquerque art group, Antlion Entertainment Art Collective planned to throw a Santa-themed donation event but a typo changed the title Santa to Satan. However, the artists thought of going ahead with the accidental new name thereafter. One of the artists spoke with local news station KRQE and said, “There was actually a typo, a clerical error and I just kind of rolled with it because everyone needs the money, money is tight right now.” Interestingly, this artist told the portal that he wants to be identified as the Satan.

Giving more information about the event, the ‘Satan’ person said that Sit on Satan’s Lap will be organised at the University of New Mexico’s Johnson Field on December 19 to raise money for Direct Relief, a non-profit organisation that provides global humanitarian medical help.

“They’re hosting an event where I will be behind a barrier with only my knee exposed and so children can sit on my lap and get what they want for Christmas because Santa is hiding out like a coward and I’m willing to step up to the plate,” ‘Satan’ was quoted as saying.

The official Facebook page of the fundraiser is asking for donations of $6.66 and has $183 USD left to reach its $666 USD goal. It is interesting to note that the numbers 666 are often considered to be an omen. The ‘About’ section of the page says, “While Santa quarantines up in the North Pole leaving us to fend for ourselves, another man in a red suit is stepping up to help! Don't send thoughts and pray. Donate $6.66 today!”

Urging people to donate to the cause, the post goes on to say, “How many people have been saved by prayer? Zero. How many have been saved by wearing a mask? 130,000! God: 0. A little piece of cloth: 130,000.” If there are people who would not like to come in person, they can donate online, the post added.

The official website of the group features a few kids posing with a Santa. Only here a mainstream image of Satan has been superimposed over Santa's face.