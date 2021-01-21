News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Joe Biden's Bible, Sitting Bernie Sanders, Where is Barron Trump? Best Memes From US Inauguration
4-MIN READ

Joe Biden's Bible, Sitting Bernie Sanders, Where is Barron Trump? Best Memes From US Inauguration

Twitter screengrab.

Twitter screengrab.

Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Lady Gaga made the Inauguration Day special by giving us memes that pay a fitting homage to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris writing history for the US.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Wednesday was a historic day for the US.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Biden, 78, became the oldest President the US has ever had and his running mate Kamala Harris, 56, became the first woman and person of colour to become US Vice President.

Meanwhile, Amanda Gorman rewrote history as the 22-year-old became the youngest poet to recite at a presidential inauguration.

As the series of events were unfolding during the Inauguration Day, the memers of the world united on Twitter to give us a quick rundown of the historic event through memes. Yep, there were memes, a lot of them at that and Senator Bernie Sanders led the way.

Also Read: Kamala Harris' Inauguration Dress Representing Suffragette Was Created By Two Black Designers

Bernie Sanders Sitting

Bernie Sanders wearing a grey jacket, hand-warming mittens, and sitting on a chair cross-legged became the meme for the ages.

Joe Biden and the Bible

Continuing with the tradition, Biden swore on in an heirloom Bible, a five-inch thick Bible Biden's family has been using since 1893.

Also Read: Joe Biden's Bible at Inauguration Caught Everyone's Attention. It's a Family Heirloom Since 1893

Where is Barron Trump?

14-year-old Barron Trump was nowhere to be seen during his father and ex-US President's farewell speech. Barron, the only child of Trump and former first lady Melania, managed to intrigue the internet despite his absence from the big day. Many were reminded of Home Alone, thanks to Barron.

Trump's "leaked" note to Biden

"The President wrote a very generous letter," Joe Biden told reporters. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous."

The contents of the note handed by Trump to his successor were obviously unknown to the world so Twitter came up with their versions.

Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and Jennifer Lopez

Last but not the least, the Internet turned up the volume during the iconic performances by Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and Jennifer Lopez at the Inauguration Day.

Also Read: Lady Gaga Sang a Powerful Rendition of US Anthem at Biden Inaugural, Nobody Could Keep a 'Pokerface'


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...