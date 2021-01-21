Joe Biden's Bible, Sitting Bernie Sanders, Where is Barron Trump? Best Memes From US Inauguration

Wednesday was a historic day for the US.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Biden, 78, became the oldest President the US has ever had and his running mate Kamala Harris, 56, became the first woman and person of colour to become US Vice President.

Meanwhile, Amanda Gorman rewrote history as the 22-year-old became the youngest poet to recite at a presidential inauguration.

As the series of events were unfolding during the Inauguration Day, the memers of the world united on Twitter to give us a quick rundown of the historic event through memes. Yep, there were memes, a lot of them at that and Senator Bernie Sanders led the way.

Bernie Sanders Sitting

Bernie Sanders wearing a grey jacket, hand-warming mittens, and sitting on a chair cross-legged became the meme for the ages.

"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021

tired of being caught in the tangle of my government pic.twitter.com/a9E4T2wxD9 — JP (@jpbrammer) January 20, 2021

NYC Instagram is so quick pic.twitter.com/Br6TarGXXb — Rania Said (@rania_tn) January 20, 2021

when I’m early for a movie but didn’t bring a book pic.twitter.com/FCrFnxE3gS — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden and the Bible

Continuing with the tradition, Biden swore on in an heirloom Bible, a five-inch thick Bible Biden's family has been using since 1893.

Joe Biden’s Bible must be the director’s cut. pic.twitter.com/4ZgS34B2ja — Woody Whitehurst - Thumb Gangster (@woodywhitehurst) January 20, 2021

first edition signed by jesus looking bible https://t.co/sKIGrZnrEW — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden got his Bible from King James himself. pic.twitter.com/XB0vZpYOhA — Kevín (@KevOnStage) January 20, 2021

Where is Barron Trump?

14-year-old Barron Trump was nowhere to be seen during his father and ex-US President's farewell speech. Barron, the only child of Trump and former first lady Melania, managed to intrigue the internet despite his absence from the big day. Many were reminded of Home Alone, thanks to Barron.

barron trump standing at the foot of the biden’s bed tonight asking if they’re his parents now pic.twitter.com/H6MiW4Hv3x — juls (@julleeg) January 20, 2021

Ummmmm......did they leave Barron behind for Biden to raise? pic.twitter.com/10USBTqgpa — Steve Thmas™️ (@Steve_E_Thomas) January 20, 2021

barron trump when he realizes his family forgot him at the white house and now he gets to live with the bidens pic.twitter.com/KFHJ20du5J — denise ☾ (@C0NNEX1ON) January 20, 2021

[Biden finds left behind Barron Trump wandering the White House halls] Hey man — Brendan O'Hare (@brendohare) January 20, 2021

*cut to Melania on Air Force One* BARRON! pic.twitter.com/7k9bGiQYlQ— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 20, 2021

Barron trump this morning pic.twitter.com/KeOqXboSzI — Patrick (@PrayForPatrick) January 20, 2021

Barron walking downstairs for breakfast pic.twitter.com/FLXQoKK6GV — yum maga tears (@BringOutTheDead) January 20, 2021

ARE YOU BARRON WE HAVE TO GO pic.twitter.com/0ZjPdePqvM — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 21, 2021

Trump's "leaked" note to Biden

"The President wrote a very generous letter," Joe Biden told reporters. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous."

The contents of the note handed by Trump to his successor were obviously unknown to the world so Twitter came up with their versions.

The note Trump left on Biden’s desk pic.twitter.com/nvjZgONnRJ — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) January 20, 2021

Breaking: We found the hand-written note that Trump left for Biden. pic.twitter.com/KFH9EAygCy — Chuck Groundhog (@only_si_chuck) January 18, 2021

Leaks of President Trump's note to Joe Biden. "Dear Joe...." pic.twitter.com/6yUtg0pPFb— Brock Lobster (@ssmith2452) January 20, 2021

Trump’s note to President Biden just leaked. pic.twitter.com/gzxGnNg34K — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and Jennifer Lopez

Last but not the least, the Internet turned up the volume during the iconic performances by Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and Jennifer Lopez at the Inauguration Day.

Lady Gaga went from Star Wars to Hunger Games real quick. pic.twitter.com/VD1BWfAyAT — 〄 (@PopeChromaticus) January 20, 2021

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021

"this land is your land, this land is my land from Brazil, Morocco, London to Ibiza, straight to LA, New York, Vegas to Africa" pic.twitter.com/48FQiZn5If — The $2000 (@ericschmerick) January 20, 2021

j lo fighting the urge to break into the extended 11:11 hex hector vocal remix version of waiting for tonight — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 20, 2021

jennifer lopez in me inher fifties my twenties pic.twitter.com/TDgQ8OqEub — niti rt!! (@NITIWASTAKEN) January 20, 2021

Garth Brooks singing Amazing Grace pic.twitter.com/8yWOKT3nWR — Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) January 20, 2021

I live for the pic.twitter.com/10AvmpnNhD — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) January 20, 2021

Garth Brooks running through the aisles and hugging every former president pic.twitter.com/LPSwi18x8K — TLER (@typhillips) January 20, 2021

“and then it goes: rain. on. ME. then we jump on cue, got it?” pic.twitter.com/f3mLrYpA0n — jackson davies (@actualjack) January 20, 2021

Garth Brooks, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga backstage rn pic.twitter.com/T6aVNEAuKv — Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) January 20, 2021

