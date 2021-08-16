Taliban takeover has plunged Afghanistan’s future into uncertainty with several countries trying to fly out their natives, while residents rush to Kabul airport in hope of leaving the country. The Taliban fighters have taken control of the presidential palace in Kabul and have declared victory over the Afghan government. Several images and videos on social media showed Taliban fighters patrolling the streets of Kabul while thousands of Afghans mobbed the city’s airport trying to flee the group’s feared hardline brand of rule. Sources told News18 that the situation in the war-torn country is “extremely bad” and posts have been deployed by Taliban. “Roads towards airport almost closed,” a source said. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul airport as people tried to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban retook the country in little more than a week. This came after US President Joe Biden began the final withdrawal of troops, closing America’s longest war.

A visibly upset woman, who arrived in Delhi on Monday from the war-torn nation, said that the Taliban are going to kill them. “I can’t believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights,” she said.

For Afghanistan, the near future looks bleak. It appears that in this situation that even ‘God’ has left all hopes with humanity. Not the real ‘Almighty,’ god, but the god on Twitter, with the username, “@TheTweetOfGod".The Twitter account is known for its viral tweets and has millions of followers. Following the Taliban takeover, the account tweeted, “The situation is not improving." One could only assume he means the situation in Afghanistan at the moment.

The situation is not improving.— God (@TheTweetOfGod) August 16, 2021

He wasn’t alone.

Maybe pop one of those asteroids out of the belt again. Worked with the dinosaurs pic.twitter.com/9RnlDIBSq6— my name is mud. (@mester841) August 16, 2021

We all need a big reduction in amount of tears— Donald Dagon (@DonaldDagon) August 16, 2021

I’m getting the sense you never believed in us.— Quancy (@QuancyClayborne) August 16, 2021

Clearly humanity fell on the floor and you left it there for more than five seconds before picking us up and declaring we were still safe - wrong call, my Lord ‍♂️— Matt S ✌ (@Mattschier68) August 16, 2021

Heartbroken over many situations, but in little ways, people all over the world are making small steps in good directions. We just need to keep calling people in power to do the same. Keep hope, God ❤️— Bobby Jo Valentine (@bobbyjovalentin) August 16, 2021

People with ties to Afghanistan blamed President Joe Biden for betraying the people of the war-torn country and demand for sanctioning Pakistan as hundreds of people protested Sunday afternoon outside the White House. The protests were after the presidential palace in Kabul was “handed over" to the Taliban, vacated just hours ago by government officials, including President Ashraf Ghani who has fled the country. Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be the new President of Afghanistan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here