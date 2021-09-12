'Siway SRK': Shah Rukh Khan's Video With Hotstar Soothes Desi Twitter's 'FOMO'

Shah Rukh Khan has enjoyed a long and eventful career, seen the stuff one can only dream of, enjoyed superstardom like few others. What if it were to now come to light that he, too, suffers from the millennial malaise called ‘FOMO’? That is exactly what has happened. SRK is known for his sense of humour and has never shied away from poking a bit of good-natured fun, at others as well as himself. In a recent video released by Disney+Hotstar, SRK can be seen alluding to suffering FOMO, or the ‘Fear of Missing Out’ because his contemporaries like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and others have films or series on the streaming platform. The actor who accompanies SRK in the video tells him that almost everyone is on Hotstar, “siway SRK". After the video went viral, SRK himself participated in the #SiwaySrk trend, quoting his famed dialogue from ‘Om Shanti Om’ and tweeting: “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston… #SiwaySRK". The buzz got Hotstar trending on Twitter as well.

The video got a mention from Karan Johar as well, who wrote on Twitter, “Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!!" Check out the video below. Ranveer Singh, as it is with Ranveer Singh, was excited, too. “INKA SANS OF HUMOR TOH ALAG HAI BHAISAHAB!!! @iamsrk KO BHI FOMO HO SAKTA HAI??" Disney+Hotstar participated in the trend too, tweeting, “#SiwaySRK everyone loves this."

Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/2k8qIczNME— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 11, 2021

INKA SANS OF HUMOR TOH ALAG HAI BHAISAHAB!!! @iamsrk KO BHI FOMO HO SAKTA HAI?? 🤪🤪🤪 #SiwaySRK https://t.co/47TlY896k5— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) September 11, 2021

SRK feeling FOMO really stirred everyone up. It’s the one thing people can say they have in common with arguably Bollywood’s biggest superstar.

“Me walking alone like a pro after realising even SRK could feel FOMO #SiwaySRK," a Twitter user wrote. “Biggest star of the Bollywood is not with Hotstar you guys need to take him in your platform #SiwaySRK," wrote another.

It looks like Shah Rukh is totally getting this millennial self-deprecating humour style right. However, fans are hotly debating whether the star is set to make his OTT debut and if the promo video is actually a hint towards the same. The OTT platform had run a similar campaign before Ajay Devgn made his web debut with Rudra. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Atlee’s untitled film opposite Nayanthara.

