'Six Days in Fallujah': Video Game Comes Under Fire for Scenes from Iraq War

The video game industry is replete for taking real-life incidents and creating fictional gameplay around them. However, an upcoming video is creating uproar for portraying a battle from the 2004 Iraq war.

According to indy100.com report, the game is titled ‘Six Days in Fallujah’ that depicts the actual 2004 Second Battle of Fallujah, in Iraq. In the gruesome war, over 800 Iraqi civilians, close to 100 US and British troops were killed.

The first person shooter was originally announced in 2009 but was dropped by its publisher Konami due to the objections raised by the families of service members killed during the Iraq War. After being in the cold storage for close to 12 years, the game is all set to see a multi-console release later this year. It is being developed by a company Victura, which used to make military training simulators for the CIA and FBI, the report mentioned.

The contentious video game takes instances from the Second Battle of Fallujah, which took place during November and December 2004. It is considered as one of the bloodiest battles in the entire Iraq war, as it costs hundreds of lives of US, allied forces as well as Iraqi citizens. The battle also has several pain points and is controversial due to reported allegations that the United States chemical weapon white phosphorus against civilians — something that the U.S. military denies.

After the video game was announced for a second time, the game’s developer in a statement said the game is ‘inseparable from politics.’ It will not portray the use of the alleged chemical weapons and will use a mix of first-person shooter gameplay and documentary footage to tell the story, the statement added.

But the company’s announcement received mixed reactions on social media. Several people took to Twitter to express their displeasure about the game.

One user termed it as ‘war crimes.’ Another user in a series of tweets wrote that the game is ‘a horrible horrible idea’ and is ‘incredibly insensitive, and incredibly propagandistic.’

Commit your own war crimes. https://t.co/raVEfRkxDi— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 23, 2021

Yes Six Days in Fallujah is a horrible horrible idea, incredibly insensitive, and incredibly propagandic, but I just want to say that what it is doing is not unique to itself. Military shooters that put you in control of the US military have been this way for a long time.— AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) March 23, 2021

Another called the game ‘controversial’ and further wrote that ‘it is treated like a documentary, not dramatized or fictionalised history.’ While another mocked the gameplay and wrote that the, ‘city layout changes every time you play.’

Six Days In Fallujah is controversial b/c it’s treated like a documentary, not dramatized or fictionaled history. Documentation of real history has a responsibility to truthfully present all angles lest it become propaganda, and so far this game is failing to do that. https://t.co/8fhu5qg5fD— YongYea (@YongYea) March 24, 2021

“In Six Days in Fallujah, we’ll transport you to Fallujah itself for a realistic experience”**city layout changes every time you play LMAO come on — Reginald Ponsenby Buttersmith III (@GameDadJP) March 23, 2021