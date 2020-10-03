Six Galaxies Trapped in Cosmic 'Spider's Web' May Explain Why Supermassive Blackholes Exist

Recent research may have discovered why supermassive black holes exist and continue to grow. The discovery comes after astronomers found six galaxies trapped in the cosmic "spider's web" of a supermassive black hole formed soon after the Big Bang.

The mysterious black holes are thought to have formed from the collapse of the first stars, but astronomers have been trying to understand how they expanded into giants and became supermassive black holes.

Spotted by the European Southern Observatory (ESO),the newly discovered black hole – which dates from when the Universe was not even a billion years old – weighs in at 1 billion times the mass of our Sun.

The research published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics this month might help in providing an explanation for how supermassive black holes such as the one at the centre of Milky Way may have developed. Astronomers believe the filaments trapping the cluster of galaxies are carrying enough gas to feed the black hole, enabling it to grow.

Marco Mignoli, an astronomer at the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) in Bologna, who led the research, said, “The cosmic web filaments are like spider's web threads."

Mignoli further explained that the galaxies stand and grow where the filaments cross, and streams of gas which are available to fuel both the galaxies and the central supermassive black hole can flow along the filaments. The scientists say that before this discovery, there had been no good explanation for the existence of such huge early black holes.

Researchers suspect the web structure may have formed with the help of dark matter which is thought to attract huge amounts of gas in the early universe. Co-author of the recent research, Colin Norman of Johns Hopkins University says that their finding supports the idea that the most distant and massive black holes form and grow within massive dark matter halos in large-scale structures. He also says how the absence of earlier detections of such structures was likely due to observational limitations.

The research has also showed how several galaxies surrounding the supermassive black hole, all lying in a cosmic “spider’s web” of gas, are over 300 times the size of the Milky Way.