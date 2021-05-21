Six Men Arrested for Making Alcohol from Sanitiser in Tamil Nadu in Covid-19 Lockdown

Lockdown in different states across the country has once again given rise to unending bizarre incidents, that might cost people their lives. In one such latest incident, at least six people were arrested on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district for making alcohol from sanitisers. The incident has been reported by India Today from the district Ramanathan Kuppam.

The incident came to light when the police were alerted that the men were brewing the alcohol from sanitisers and later the health department announced that the ingredient being used was in fact sanitiser.

TASMACS, government-run liquor shops, in Tamil Nadu have been shut down as the state has extended the lockdown by another week to May 24 in view of the rising number of covid infections. At least 16 districts have shown a positivity rate of over 20 per cent.

With the lockdown being imposed, reports of sanitisers substituting alcohol aren’t an isolated one.

Last year, a 35-year-old Tamil Nadu man died from consuming hand sanitiser after running out of alcohol.

Earlier this year, three brothers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh died after consuming three litres of sanitiser in absence of alcohol. Reports suggest that the three men were addicted to alcohol and following the lockdown they couldn’t have their hands on liquor, hence they tried to have five litres of sanitiser to satiate their thirst. The unfortunate incident was reported on Tuesday after their bodies were recovered.

The deceased identified as Parvat Ahirwar,(55), Ram Prasad,(50) and Bhura Ahirwar were married but stayed away from their families, reports Times of India. While Prasad was a painter and a resident of Ravidas Colony Jehangirbad, the other two were labourers who would often sleep on the footpaths of MP Nagar.

During the lockdown, multiple deaths were reported of people dying after consuming alcohol.

In one such similar incident, at least ten alcohol addicts, including three beggars, died after allegedly consuming sanitiser as an alternative to liquor in a village under COVID-19 lockdown in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh last year. The incident happened in Kurichedu town. As the liquor shops in town and surrounding villages were closed for days due to lockdown, they consumed sanitiser used for hand hygiene.

