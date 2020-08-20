Six Men Killing Pregnant Bison in Kerala is Bringing Back Memories of Elephant's Brutal Death

In a barbaric act, a pregnant Indian bison, also known as gaur, was killed for its meat in the Malappuram district of Kerala.

On the night of August 10, the local police received a tip about poaching of a wild animal following which they conducted a raid. The raid revealed that six men in the Puncha Forest region had killed a bison and around 25kg of meat was seized from their homes. Further investigation of the bones and carcass of the animal revealed that the animal had been pregnant at the time of the killing.

According to a report by Malayalam News18, the men also butchered the foetus that was growing inside the animal's womb.

The men reportedly shot the bison near Poopathiripara. Once they were done slaughtering the animal, they dumped the bones, carcass and other hunting equipment in the forest. More than 200kg of meat was also distributed after the slaughter.

Even though the accused tried to escape during the raid, they were caught and arrested. Six men were detained and were produced in court this week.

The Forest Department arrested Pullara Nanippa alias Abu, Parothodika Mohammad Bustan, Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif, Chemmala Aashiq and Pilakkal Suhail and Suresh Babu from Puncha.

This comes just about two months since a pregnant elephant was brutally killed after consuming a pineapple laden with firecrackers in Silent Valley in Attappadi. The gruesome incident shook the whole country to its core and led to a worldwide outrage.

Animal cruelty seems to have been on the rise in the months during the lockdown. A journal published in the initial months of the pandemic showed that chances of animal abuse increasing during the lockdown were alarmingly high. In fact, the study showed that vets had been warned to expect an influx of cases involving tortured animals during this period.

In India, there have been reports of monkeys and other animals being tortured and abused or killed as well. In a case of extreme brutality, a monkey was hanged to death from a tree by three people in a bid to scare other simians in Khammam district of Telangana in June. In another video that went viral on social media, men from Uttar Pradesh were spotted torturing a monkey with sticks and paint.

(With inputs from News18 reporter Anumod CV)