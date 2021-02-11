PM Modi Waives off Rs 6 Crore Tax on Imported Medicine for 6-month-old Baby Girl from Mumbai

For baby Teera Kamat, who has been on the earth for a mere six months, every day has been a struggle for existence and a grim reminder to her parents about the fragile little being that needed a miracle to be saved. Mumbai-born Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a very rare medical condition that often does not let children live beyond 5 months of age and her condition requires a lot of money for the treatment.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a humanitarian move, decided to waive off Rs 6 crore as a GST amount against Rs 16 crore of imported medicines that are required to treat Teera. Baby Teera's parents Priyanka and Mihir Kamat have raised Rs 16 crore through crowdfunding for their daughter who needs a surgery to be cured. It also includes the cost of the medicine Zolgensma which has to be imported from the US. The tax exemption for baby's treatment amounts to at least Rs 6.5 crore and it includes 23 percent import duty and 12 percent Goods Services Tax.

The infant's parents had earlier appealed to PM Modi in October last year about Teera’s medical condition and in January this year. The Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also wrote to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman reiterating the request to exempt taxes on the medicine import.

What is Spinal Muscular Atrophy?

It is a type of genetic disorder and a motor neuron disease that results in a person not having any control over movement of their muscles due because of the lack of nerve cells, in their spinal cord and/or brain stem.

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) results in muscle wasting and weakness. For someone suffering from SMA, it is very difficult to stand, walk and control their movements. Some intense forms of the SMA can also result in inability to breathe and swallow.

SMA can either occur at birth or even appear at stages of life and they can affect one's life expectancy depending upon the seriousness and the type of the SMA.

So far, there has been no cure of SMA, but certain medicines do help, such as nusinersen (Spinraza) and onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi (Zolgensma), that help slow the disease's progress.

What are Types of SMA?

The types of SMA depend on when they start showing up in a patient and how the symptoms vary in them. There are basically four kinds of SMA, as National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke list, which affects symptoms and life expectancy.

The first type of SMA, or Werdnig-Hoffmann disease appears before the infant is even 6 months of age. The child might be born with difficulty in breathing and the serious condition can turn fatal if there's no treatment.

Those with SMA type II will start showing symptoms of the disease usually when they are between 6 and 18 months of age. These children can sit but will not be able to walk or stand without helped and without treatment, they might just lose their power to sit as well.

Children with SMA type III or Kugelberg-Welander disease start showing symptoms after they are 18 months of age and can walk on their own. They however, experience difficultly in walking or running and other such physical exercises related to legs.

Those with SMA type IV usually develop the symptoms after they are over 21 years of age ad have minor muscle weakness and other issues. It doesn't affect one's life expectancy.

What are its Long-term Treatments?

The USA Food and Drug Administration has approved the Zolgensma gene therapy for children who show the signs of the disease and are less than 2 years. Last year in August, the FDA also gave its nod to the orally-administered drug risdiplam (Evrysdi) for patients who are older than two months of age and are diagnosed with SMA.

Physical therapy, occupational therapy, and rehabilitation are some measures that can be taken to help improve posture, stop joint immobility and help in case of muscle weakness and atrophy.

You can find the link to the crowdfunding page for baby Teera here.