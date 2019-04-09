Six Months Later, Donald Trump Still Cannot Close an Umbrella
Six months ago, Trump went viral for his inability to close an umbrella. Now, the saga continues as he still struggles with the same problem.
A recent clip of Trump trying to enter a plane in more recent times, 5th April to be precise, showed him struggling with yet an umbrella. Trump was boarding an Air Force One plane and had an umbrella for his way up the stairs of the plane. Instead of closing the umbrella, when he got to the door, he simply handed it to someone. Still seems like an easy solution? Here's the catch. He handed it to someone who was inside the plane.
An un-closed umbrella was handed to the person inside the plane, from the outside, leaving them to just rely on the stem to keep it in track.
The clip that has gone viral on Twitter captured this moment.
Watch Trump board Air Force One a few minutes ago. He’s so lazy he doesn’t even close his umbrella. He just hands it off while the umbrella’s still open, to someone inside the plane. Doesn’t even take it through the door. pic.twitter.com/bQBCvaEJPZ— Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 5, 2019
Netizens deduced one thing from it - Trump cannot close an umbrella.
Trump is still studying how to close an umbrella.— Bloopers Team (snb) (@snbbloopers) April 7, 2019
Very low grades yet, even though he's at the end of the four year course. https://t.co/prqjWFBssy
I only watched the video to see what he would do with the umbrella.— Christine (@ThingsRNotFine) April 5, 2019
still can't figure out that umbrella.— kaiser (@HOSECOAT) April 5, 2019
This is the second time. Folks, I don’t think he knows how to close an umbrella. https://t.co/yqmQl2Ndkn— Dave Quast (@davequast) April 5, 2019
Hahahaha they hired a guy for that because last time he just dropped it and walked off. The POTUS doesn’t know how to close an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/RY78dXbXDn— Danny Hanlon (@danlonnn) April 5, 2019
He still hasn’t worked out how to put down an umbrella ☔️!— Wendy Denton (@kessaho) April 5, 2019
Well, as we have seen in the past, he doesn't know how to close an umbrella! ☔ https://t.co/FCx5WWaXaB— Kathryn McCann#Resist! #Tolerance (@wildkat57) April 6, 2019
The Internet also turned sleuths to figure out why despite the incident occurring only six months ago, he still failed at what appeared to be a very simple task.
It’s not laziness exclusively. It’s a lack of cognitive and dexterous skills allowing him to carry out a multi-step procedure.— AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) April 5, 2019
He seriously doesn't know how to use a flippin umbrella. Unbelievable. https://t.co/fHxPNa6J9K— Angela Rae Jones (@GreenToneEnviro) April 5, 2019
Poor guy. He missed the day in 1st grade when The taught umbrella closing! Sad!— Janet (@JehnetJeh) April 5, 2019
Yes, he’s lazy, but the real reason he won’t close the umbrella is that he doesn’t dare expose his ‘do to the elements. Remember that horrifying picture of his combover undone? No one wants to see that again. https://t.co/c42EdpnZ8O— Brenda Patinkin (@BrendaPatinkin) April 7, 2019
He’s the King he doesn’t have to do peasant things like close his umbrella like the rest of his subjects. https://t.co/xVJcS6l1GR— Jo Peterson (@CapeJo) April 7, 2019
A king can’t sully his hands. https://t.co/S2iscQxolY— jon rummel (@RummelJon) April 6, 2019
He doesn't know HOW to close an umbrella anymore than he doesn't know how to close a deal.— Patricia A. Smith (@nonconfromist) April 5, 2019
“No one understands technology better than me, ok? Believe me”— Billy Gatter (@gatman888) April 5, 2019
Still can’t figure out an umbrella
But this is not the first time this has happened.
A video that was posted on 27th October 2018, showed Donald Trump struggling to close an umbrella before boarding a plane. Trump, who was on his way to a rally in Illinois, held an umbrella to shield himself from the inclement weather at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. As he ascended the stairs to enter the aircraft, he surprised the onlookers and shutterbugs by struggling with, and then surrendering to, his umbrella.
Before entering the aircraft, Trump took a brief pause perhaps realizing the humongous canopy wouldn't fit through the door in its unfurled form. So he casually dumps it outside after barely a second's worth of effort to close it. The video clip going viral online shows the umbrella rolling outside the aircraft door, upturned and abandoned.
Trump doesn’t know how to put an umbrella down, pass it on pic.twitter.com/j9mTFQvSry— Paul_Ed (@eddo75) October 27, 2018
The clip went viral and drew a lot of funny reactions from Netizens who thought it was a 'metaphor.'
Will the Donald Trump vs Umbrella chronicles still continue? Only time and more bad weather will tell.
