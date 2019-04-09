LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Six Months Later, Donald Trump Still Cannot Close an Umbrella

Six months ago, Trump went viral for his inability to close an umbrella. Now, the saga continues as he still struggles with the same problem.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 9, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Six months ago, President of the United States of America, Donald Trump went viral on the Internet for his antics with an umbrella. More specifically, because of his inability to close it. Six months later, not much has changed.

A recent clip of Trump trying to enter a plane in more recent times, 5th April to be precise, showed him struggling with yet an umbrella. Trump was boarding an Air Force One plane and had an umbrella for his way up the stairs of the plane. Instead of closing the umbrella, when he got to the door, he simply handed it to someone. Still seems like an easy solution? Here's the catch. He handed it to someone who was inside the plane.

An un-closed umbrella was handed to the person inside the plane, from the outside, leaving them to just rely on the stem to keep it in track.

The clip that has gone viral on Twitter captured this moment.




Netizens deduced one thing from it - Trump cannot close an umbrella.






















The Internet also turned sleuths to figure out why despite the incident occurring only six months ago, he still failed at what appeared to be a very simple task.

























But this is not the first time this has happened.

A video that was posted on 27th October 2018, showed Donald Trump struggling to close an umbrella before boarding a plane. Trump, who was on his way to a rally in Illinois, held an umbrella to shield himself from the inclement weather at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. As he ascended the stairs to enter the aircraft, he surprised the onlookers and shutterbugs by struggling with, and then surrendering to, his umbrella.

Before entering the aircraft, Trump took a brief pause perhaps realizing the humongous canopy wouldn't fit through the door in its unfurled form. So he casually dumps it outside after barely a second's worth of effort to close it. The video clip going viral online shows the umbrella rolling outside the aircraft door, upturned and abandoned.




The clip went viral and drew a lot of funny reactions from Netizens who thought it was a 'metaphor.'

Will the Donald Trump vs Umbrella chronicles still continue? Only time and more bad weather will tell.
