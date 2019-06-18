Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Six of Twitter's Best Short Six-Word Stories That Will Send a Shiver Down Your Spine

What if you could just witness the horror in a very small, short, span?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 18, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Six of Twitter's Best Short Six-Word Stories That Will Send a Shiver Down Your Spine
What if you could just witness the horror in a very small, short, span?
Loading...

Horror: We all love it, yet hate it.

Love it when we're watching it or reading it as the jump scares and plot twist keep us at the edge of our seats, clutching onto someone else for support. Hate it when the aftermath kicks in: we don't want to be alone, don't want to go to darkly-lit rooms and you definitely don't want to sleep without the lights on.

And while horror relies on the build-up and the time it takes to establish the story, which makes the plot scary in the first place, what if you could bypass the entire period of buildup?

What if you could just witness the horror in a very small, short, span?

If you've been on Twitter since morning, between the trending news topics and the general interest in sports, you would have noticed a relatively unusual hashtag in the top trends today: Six Word Horror Story.

Started by Twitter user Gail Simone (@GailSimone), she invited people to tweet some of their best horror stories, told in just six words.

Here are our top-six favorites. Read on, only if you dare.

1. Whose teeth is it anyway?

2. Stop clowning around.

3. Eye see what you did there.

4. Don't get cold feet now.

5. Fore-shadowing.

6. The real horror, however, has been humans all along.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram