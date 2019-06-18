Six of Twitter's Best Short Six-Word Stories That Will Send a Shiver Down Your Spine

Horror: We all love it, yet hate it.

Love it when we're watching it or reading it as the jump scares and plot twist keep us at the edge of our seats, clutching onto someone else for support. Hate it when the aftermath kicks in: we don't want to be alone, don't want to go to darkly-lit rooms and you definitely don't want to sleep without the lights on.

And while horror relies on the build-up and the time it takes to establish the story, which makes the plot scary in the first place, what if you could bypass the entire period of buildup?

What if you could just witness the horror in a very small, short, span?

If you've been on Twitter since morning, between the trending news topics and the general interest in sports, you would have noticed a relatively unusual hashtag in the top trends today: Six Word Horror Story.

Started by Twitter user Gail Simone (@GailSimone), she invited people to tweet some of their best horror stories, told in just six words.

Here are our top-six favorites. Read on, only if you dare.

1. Whose teeth is it anyway?

Your smile reveals a stranger’s teeth .#SixWordHorror #SixWordHorrorStory — Dread Singles @ 4th Street Fantasy (@hottestsingles) June 18, 2019

2. Stop clowning around.

Nobody here hired that birthday clown. #SixWordHorror — Joseph Mallozzi (@BaronDestructo) June 17, 2019

3. Eye see what you did there.

4. Don't get cold feet now.

“For sale. Baby shoes. Feet included.”#SixWordHorror — Nat Has a Deadline and Shouldn't Be Tweeting (@natcassidy) June 17, 2019

5. Fore-shadowing.

Mom, the shadows tell me things. #SixWordHorror — Zaire Lanier 🌈👩🏽❤️👩🏼 (@Zlanier21) June 17, 2019

6. The real horror, however, has been humans all along.