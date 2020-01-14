Take the pledge to vote

Six Pythons Rescued from Abandoned Pipe in Odisha, and the Longest One Measures 18 Feet

A video shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows how six pythons were captured in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

Trending Desk

January 14, 2020
Conservation of flora and flaura is one of needs of the hour. However, what will be your reaction when you spot six pythons coiled up inside an abandoned pipe? It will give us chills for sure. Well, a video shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter shows how six pythons were captured in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

Susanta shared the video with the caption, “Six Pythons recovered from Hume pipe in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The biggest one was 16 feet in length. All were released in the nearby forests. Can you guess as to how long the pythons grow?” However, he later corrected than the longest python was 18 feet long.

In the video, forest department officials can be seen catching the reptiles. As reported by Prameya News, the pythons were spotted in a large pipe used to release extra quantity of water near Gojapada project embankment.

Some goat hoarders of the Saptasajya village were first to spot one of the snakes and later informed locals of its presence. The forest officials reached the spot on time and started the rescue operation. According to a report in India Today, the size of these reptiles were 18 feet, 16 feet, 12 feet, 10 feet, 9 feet and 8 feet, and they were released in Kumurtanger forest.

