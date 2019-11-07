Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Six-Time World Champion Mary Kom Will Now Be Known As 'Mary Kom Oly'

'OLY' signifies sportspersons' ongoing role in society as an Olympian, living and promoting the Olympic values.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Six-Time World Champion Mary Kom Will Now Be Known As 'Mary Kom Oly'
'OLY' signifies sportspersons' ongoing role in society as an Olympian, living and promoting the Olympic values.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom on Thursday expressed gratitude to the World Olympian Association (WOA) after it allowed her the use of post-nominal letters 'OLY'.

Mary Kom shared the image of the certificate of recognition on her official Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you so much for the recognition" tagging WOA and International Olympic Committee (IOC).

'OLY' signifies sportspersons' ongoing role in society as an Olympian, living and promoting the Olympic values. In November 2017 at the eighth International Olympic Committee (IOC) International Athletes' Forum, the WOA announced the OLY post-nominal letters initiative.

The initiative allows Olympians to use the OLY lettering on any official documentation after their name much like when one gets a degree.

In the Women's World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia last month, the ace Indian pugilist had to settle for bronze medal after she lost her semi-final bout in the 51-kg flyweight category to second-seed Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in a split verdict.

The London Olympic bronze medallist is the only boxer across male and female categories to collect eight World Championships medals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram