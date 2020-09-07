Six Times Netflix Went Overboard with Their Obsession with Radhika Apte and We Love It

It’s the birthday of the gifted actress Radhika Apte. The actress who has done several movies and television series and has earned a reputation for doing unconventional roles turns 35 today.

Radhika Apte is the ‘Netflix girl’, who in 2018 starred back-to-back in three Netflix originals: Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul.

Netflix India is irrevocably in love with the brilliant actress, who is often praised for her acting skills and for choosing offbeat roles.

Happy Radhika-Ap Day

Like many others, Netflix India is celebrating 'Happy Radhika-Ap Day' as the 'omnipresent' actress turned a year older on September 7.

Expressing their delight on the actress' birthday, Netflix took to Twitter and wrote: "Wishing everyone a happy Radhika Ap-day on our favourite day of the year! Happy birthday."

Wishing everyone a happy Radhika Ap-day on our favourite day of the year! Happy birthday, @radhika_apte ❤️ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 7, 2020

Raat Akeli Hai and Netflix's Happy Tears

Proving their love for Radhika, before the release of her latest film, Raat Akeli Hai in July 2020, Netflix India tweeted, “Crying happy tears because Radhika Apte is going to be in a Netflix original again.”

Crying happy tears because Radhika Apte is going to be in a Netflix original again — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 17, 2020

Social media users grabbed this opportunity to make hilarious memes on Radhika-Netflix love saga.

Taking a dig at the obsession, one user advised Netflix to change their name to Netflix Apte.

Radhika apte should legally change her address to netflix now! Or netflix should change it's name to "Netflix Apte" #NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/g5sDxS0QgZ — Surajsingh (@yepsurajsiwach) July 16, 2020

Radhika Returns

A day before the release of this film, Netflix India was overwhelmed with Radhika’s return to their streaming platform. It posted, “Not like we’re keeping count and not like we’ve waited 2 years to tweet this and not like we’re crying but Radhika Apte returns to a Netflix original tomorrow!”

Pad Man is now streaming and we're not just saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 28, 2018

Omnipresent Radhika

Even when Netflix was trolled for casting Radhika in many of its originals, the platform shared a picture saying that she is omnipresent.

View this post on Instagram Radhika made this poster herself. A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Aug 27, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

Just Another Radhika Account

Netflix India is so obsessed with Radhika Apte that its Instragram once read, “Just another @radhikaofficial fan account.”

In 2018, while tweeting about the streaming of Radhika’s PadMan, Netflix once again acknowledged its admiration for the talented actress.

Netflix's Crush on Radhika

Netflix is insanely in love with Radhika and is not ashamed to admit it. In 2018, the platform posted a picture on Instagram that had multiple notes for Radhika. The post was captioned, “We had a crush so intense; we wrote her multiple letters. #TATBILB.”

The hashtag is the acronym for a popular American drama To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before in which the female protagonist writes letters to her crushes.

Admitting their craze for Radhika, one note posted by Netflix India read, “Dear Radhika, your name should be Radhi-car because you drive us crazy!”