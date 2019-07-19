Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Six Ways to Keep a Man': Man Gets Trolled for Misogynistic Tweet on How Women Can Please Their Partners

The list included learning how to cook delicious meals, "being feminine", not being a single mum and others.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
'Six Ways to Keep a Man': Man Gets Trolled for Misogynistic Tweet on How Women Can Please Their Partners
The list included learning how to cook delicious meals, "being feminine", not being a single mum and others.
A Twitter user named Rich Cooper decided to preach about the six ways of keeping a man. I repeat, "keeping:. Technically, no one asked him and he invited the massive outrage and trolling that followed.

Cooper, in a tweet, wrote about the six ways he felt a woman could keep a man. That included learning how to cook delicious meals, "being feminine", not being a single mum and others.

1. Learn how to cook amazing dishes

2. Be feminine (long hair, makeup, nail etc)

3. Don’t nag him over trivial things

4. Be debt free

5. Don’t be a single mum

6. Know how to please him in bed

There you go. According to Rich, these would keep the spark alive in the relationship. To be honest, what Rich just described is not a relationship in the first place. A master-servant equation would be a more accurate tag. Such posts not only have us wondering about the kind of world we're living in but also about the men we meet.

Thankfully, Twitter proved us wrong and revealed that not all men possess such a sick mentality.

