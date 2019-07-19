'Six Ways to Keep a Man': Man Gets Trolled for Misogynistic Tweet on How Women Can Please Their Partners

A Twitter user named Rich Cooper decided to preach about the six ways of keeping a man. I repeat, "keeping:. Technically, no one asked him and he invited the massive outrage and trolling that followed.

Cooper, in a tweet, wrote about the six ways he felt a woman could keep a man. That included learning how to cook delicious meals, "being feminine", not being a single mum and others.

How to keep a man in 6 simple steps1. Learn how to cook amazing dishes2. Be feminine (long hair, makeup, nails etc)3. Don't nag him over trivial things4. Be debt free5. Don't be a single mom6. Know how to please him in bed — Richard Cooper (@Rich_Cooper) July 14, 2019

1. Learn how to cook amazing dishes

2. Be feminine (long hair, makeup, nail etc)

3. Don’t nag him over trivial things

4. Be debt free

5. Don’t be a single mum

6. Know how to please him in bed

There you go. According to Rich, these would keep the spark alive in the relationship. To be honest, what Rich just described is not a relationship in the first place. A master-servant equation would be a more accurate tag. Such posts not only have us wondering about the kind of world we're living in but also about the men we meet.

Thankfully, Twitter proved us wrong and revealed that not all men possess such a sick mentality.

Please tell me this is a joke. If not, congratulations, you win the prize of, 'Prat of Twitter.' — Catherine Russell (@catherinerusse2) July 16, 2019

Apologizing for men like this... — Johnny (@noMoreBS65) July 15, 2019

How to spot a misogynist in these 6 steps. — wisdomseeker 🌎 (@seekerwisdom1) July 14, 2019

how to repel every woman in one simple tweet — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 15, 2019

How to stay single boys: Tweet stupid shit like this. — Julia Peacock (@peacock4ca42) July 15, 2019