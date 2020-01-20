Six-Year-Old Makes Clay Koalas to Collect Money for Australia Bushfire Relief Fund

Efforts of a six-year-old to help his animal friends in Australia are gaining support from across the world.

Owen Colley from Hingham, Massachusetts, is working hard to collect money for the relief of animals caught in the Australian bushfires by making clay koalas.

He learnt about the devastation some weeks ago and asked his mom Caitlin Colley if any animal was hurt in the fire. When his mom said yes, he became upset and later drew a picture of a kangaroo, a koala and a dingo in the rain.

Speaking to CNN, Caitlin said the picture represented his wish for Australia, which was a wish for rain and relief.

After raking their brains on how could they help, the family decided to make clay koalas and give them in response to donations from friends and family.

Owen started making little gray koalas out of clay while his parents set up a way to donate to Wildlife Rescue South Coast, a wildlife rescue group in New South Wales (NSW), CNN reported.

The Colley family is sending one koala for $50 or more. Owen has made about 55 clay koalas till now.

He has managed to gather over $20,000 in just a week, his mom said.

Their primary goal was $1,000, for which they received donations via Venmo through an Instagram post. However, it got so big that the family launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise more money.

As per the ecologists at the University of Sydney, nearly half a billion animals have been affected by the fires in NSW alone.

