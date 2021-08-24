Six-Year-Old Odisha Boy Recites Mantras, Verses From Sanskrit Texts

A six-year-old boy from Jharsuguda district in Odisha, Anushuman, has perfected singing and reciting mantras and verses of various Sanskrit texts. Anshuman’s story to fame started with a video, as a video of him reciting mantras had gone viral on the Internet overnight. In the video, he was seen chanting mantras and verses. Anshuman can recite the Shiva Tandava Srotam, Jagannath Ashtakam, Hanuman Chalisa, Huba Gayatri Mantra. Sometimes Anshuman recites them better than adults do.

Anshuman, who is just six, is a student in the second standard at DAV school in Jharsuguda. His home is in Dhenkanal district, Parajang in Odisha. Anshuman’s father, Ajit Kumar Sahu, works at the Bhushan Steel Plant and his mother is a housewife. His parents tell News18 that he has been able to recite them having an interest in the mantras himself from an early age.

At school too, Anshuman is a bright student. The principal of the school tells News18 that they are “very happy with the recitation of the Sanskrit mantras," and adds that Anshuman can be given the right platform to study Sanskrit at the school.

Anshuman wishes to become an IAS officer when he’s older.

