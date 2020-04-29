Six-year-old Sets Up Free Joke Stand for Passersby, Internet Says 'World Needs More Like Him'

In what can truly be called a heartwarming incident, a six-year-old boy has decided to lighten people’s mood during the COVID-19 pandemic by setting up a joke stand.

The Canada-based boy has set up a ‘drive-by walk-by joke stand’ wherein he tells jokes to people without charging them any money. According to a report published in Fox News Callaghan McLaughlin, tells one-liners and knock-knock jokes from a particular book that he has.

This act of his came to limelight after the boy’s mother posted a photo of him sitting behind his joke stand on Instagram. The photo was first shared on April 14 and the caption read, “Please drive by and hear a joke from this kid #driveby #walkby #kidhumour #togetheryetapart #cadborobay"

In the photo, one can see the setup which includes a table and a chair in an outdoor surrounding. There is a chart paper that is put in front of the table that reads, “drive-by walk-by joke stand”. The young boy can be seen sitting on the chair as he happily poses for the camera.

This act is being lauded by netizens with people calling him hero.

Some of the reactions lauding his act are as follows:

Hero. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 26, 2020

My favorite joke when I was his age:



What goes ha ha ha, thump?



A man laughing his head off. — Mary Grace Kosta #NotMeUsForever (@marygkosta) April 27, 2020

The world needs more Callaghan's. — Paul Thibeault (@paulmthibeault) April 25, 2020

What a super ingenious idea! Cool kid! — Donna (@yeohdonna) April 26, 2020