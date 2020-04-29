BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Six-year-old Sets Up Free Joke Stand for Passersby, Internet Says 'World Needs More Like Him'

(Image: Kelsea Murray-Roxburgh/Instagram)

This act is being lauded by netizens with people calling him hero.

In what can truly be called a heartwarming incident, a six-year-old boy has decided to lighten people’s mood during the COVID-19 pandemic by setting up a joke stand.

The Canada-based boy has set up a ‘drive-by walk-by joke stand’ wherein he tells jokes to people without charging them any money. According to a report published in Fox News Callaghan McLaughlin, tells one-liners and knock-knock jokes from a particular book that he has.

This act of his came to limelight after the boy’s mother posted a photo of him sitting behind his joke stand on Instagram. The photo was first shared on April 14 and the caption read, “Please drive by and hear a joke from this kid #driveby #walkby #kidhumour #togetheryetapart #cadborobay"

In the photo, one can see the setup which includes a table and a chair in an outdoor surrounding. There is a chart paper that is put in front of the table that reads, “drive-by walk-by joke stand”. The young boy can be seen sitting on the chair as he happily poses for the camera.

Some of the reactions lauding his act are as follows:

