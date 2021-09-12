Skate It Like Grandpa: Elderly Man's Skateboarding Skills Leave Netizens Impressed

This viral clip of a 73 -year old elderly man flaunting his skating skills is breaking all stereotypes. The video which was recently posted on Instagram by surf coach Max Timukhin starts off with the backdrop of an empty street where this elderly man is seen swiftly manoeuvring on his skates before abruptly stopping the ride.

In the caption shared along with the video, Max revealed that Igor has been skating since 1981.

Check out the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSB-oqYiWYt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video has broken the Internet since its upload and garnered over 1.2 crore views along with 3 lakh likes on the platform. Flooding the comment section with their reaction, users posted their appreciation for the elderly man and called him an inspiration. “Oh, my goodness grandpa. I want to be you when I grow up!!" wrote a user in a comment.

While some compared his swift skating skills to the smoothness of butter others suggested that he deserves to get new skateboarding set up to practice.

Looking at his skills, a user pointed that the elderly man could easily continue staking for 20 more years. She wrote, “Way to go. Looks like you can do this for 20 more years.”

Another user said that videos like these make social media a better place and there should be more of them on Instagram.

However, this is not the first such video that has drawn attention from social media users. Earlier, a video of a skater granny grabbed a lot of eyeballs on Reddit. The video showed the elderly woman trying her hands at skating with help of two young skaters who held her in her new experience.

The heartwarming clip received over 31,000 upvotes along with several comments.

