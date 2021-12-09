Skeleton Found with Nail in Heel is 'Best Preserved Example of Roman Crucifixion'

In 2017, a team of archaeologists were working on a site at Fenstanton village of Cambridgeshire in UK. The excavation led to five small Roman cemeteries which had the remains of 40 adults and five children. Now the archaeologists, including Corinne Duhig from the University of Cambridge, have analysed the skeletons found in the excavation, and they have found that the graves date back to the fourth century.

The most interesting find for the archaeologists was a peculiar skeleton of a man that probably died when he was 25-35 years old. According to University of Cambridge, archaeologists found a 5-centimetre iron nail horizontally puncturing the skeleton’s right heel bone, a piece of evidence that led the archaeologists to believe that the skeleton was the “best-preserved” example of Roman crucifixion, one of the most barbaric forms of capital punishment.

The skeleton – dubbed as Skeleton 4926 – attracted the attention of most of the researchers. They found out about his approximate age using his dental analysis. Radiocarbon dating showed that the man to whom the skeleton belonged was five feet and seven inches tall, and had died sometime between AD130 and AD360. The skeleton was found with a timber board and twelve iron nails.

The skeleton has further signs of trauma before death, such as thinning of the shin bones, which indicate that the man was shackled or bound before death. The six of the ribs were found fractured and were beginning to heal just before death, which, as per researchers, indicate that the man probably suffered sword blows. The nail that was still in the heel bone was only discovered when the researchers brought the remains to the lab.

According to Duhig, one of the archaeologists working on the project, the find was a lucky combination. “Good preservation and the nail being left in the bone allowed me to examine this almost unique example when so many thousands have been lost,” Duhig said in a statement. According to her, even the inhabitants of the settlement at the edge of the Roman empire could not avoid Rome’s most barbaric punishment. The findings were published in the January-February issue of British Archaeology magazine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.