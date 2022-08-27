Skeleton of 82-foot-long Dinosaur Excavated From a Backyard in Portugal

Skeletal remains of a dinosaur, believed to be the largest to ever be found in Europe, has been unearthed from a backyard of a resident of Pombal City, Portugal. The skeleton measure 12 metres in height and 25 metres in length. The remains are being analysed and studied by an international team of researchers, including members from the Faculty of Sciences, University of Lisbon. The dinosaur is believed to be a gigantic sauropod, which is a group of herbivorous, quadrupedal creatures that featured long necks and tails.

The excavation project was initiated in 2017 when the owner of a property in Pombal noticed several fragments of fossilised bones in his backyard, while he was carrying out some construction work. Expecting something bigger than just fragments, he informed the research team, which then started the excavation.

Talking about the discovery, Elisabete Malafaia, a researcher at the University of Lisbon, in a statement, said, “It is not usual to find all the ribs of an animal like this, let alone in this position, maintaining their original anatomical position. She added, “This mode of preservation is relatively uncommon in the fossil record of dinosaurs, in particular sauropods, from the Portuguese Upper Jurassic.”

The group that the dinosaur possibly belongs to is identified as Brachiosauridae. This group consisted of large species that lived approximately 160 to 100 million years ago in areas ranging from the Upper Jurassic to Lower Cretaceous. The excavation campaign has revealed an “important set of elements of the axial skeleton,” the research team mentioned in the report.

In an interview with CBS News, Elisabete mentioned that the fossil found by the international team of researchers is “the largest ribs of a sauropod that are currently known in Europe and one of the largest that was described worldwide.” Researchers, citing the preservation characteristics, expect to find more parts of the skeleton nearby.

